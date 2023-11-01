Farmers get P1.3 facility from DA

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The First Tarlac Mango Stakeholders Association Inc. received a Multi-Commodity Processing Facility and Equipment worth P 1,391,999.98 from the Department of Agriculture.

The facility is expected to help the organization in processing its produce.

The facility is located in Barangay Cristo Rey, Capas, Tarlac.

The equipment was released through a grant from the DA under the agency's High Value Crops Development Program (HVCDP).

The group was established and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 17, 2020, under the leadership of Chairperson Ferdinand Hilario. It consists of around 40 members.

Capas Mayor Roseller Rodriguez thanked the DA for the project.

The mayor said the facility will help the mango industry in the area.

To make the distribution official, representatives of the group and DA RFO 3 signed an agreement for the use of the new facility.

The new Multi-Commodity Processing Facility and Equipment aims to intensify the production and quality of products of farmers in the area.

With the availability of modern equipment, “higher product quality and a better future for the agricultural industry in Tarlac are expected," the agency stated.