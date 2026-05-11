Farmers get P3-M under presidential aid program

Around P3 million in financial assistance was distributed to farmers in Mexico, Pampanga under the Presidential Assistance for Farmers and Fisherfolk Program (PAFFP), led by the Department of Agriculture (DA) in Region 3.

About 1,200 farmers from 24 barangays in the town are set to receive P2,325 each through the program.

The assistance aims to help farmers and fisherfolk cope with rising production costs and increasing prices of basic commodities.

PAFFP is part of the national government’s initiative to provide immediate support to the agriculture sector.

Qualified beneficiaries must be registered under the DA Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA) and must be cultivating rice or corn farms not exceeding two hectares.