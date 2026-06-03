Fatalities in building collapse now at 25

The death toll in the collapse of a structure in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City has climbed to 25.

This, after Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) rescuers recovered three bodies on Wednesday morning and one in the afternoon, the city government said.

Despite the rains, BFP personnel were able to extricate the remains of the 25th victim at 3:45 pm on Wednesday.

According to the Unified Command System, responders extricated the body of the 24th victim, an unidentified male, from Quadrant 2 of the collapsed structure at 10:57 a.m.

Earlier in the day, rescue teams recovered two bodies from the same quadrant.

The first was extricated shortly after 7 a.m., while the second was recovered past 9 a.m. Both victims were processed and turned over to the City Health Office.

The recovery of the remains was relayed to Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II, who immediately ordered the conduct of Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) to establish the victims' identities and facilitate the notification of their families.

Rescue and retrieval operations continue at the collapse site as responders work through the rubble in hopes of locating other victims.

Local officials have yet to release the identities of victims pending completion of identification procedures.