F&B expo to celebrate Pampanga culinary pride

The upcoming Food & Beverages Expo 2025, hosted by One Pampanga, is set to showcase the best culinary trends and innovations in Pampanga.

One Pampanga Lead Convenor and Chef Felix Asuncion said the expo on September 13–14, 2025 at SMX Convention Clark will bring together food lovers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders.

Asuncion made the announcement during the Pampanga Press Club’s KapiHann media forum at Swissotel Clark Hann Resorts on September 3, 2025.

During the convention, Asuncion said food exhibitors will feature traditional delicacies, modern food trends, and upcoming business opportunities.

“The expo is envisioned to strengthen the province’s reputation as a hub of gastronomic excellence while opening new doors for collaboration in the food and beverage industry,” Asuncion added.

Aside from the food and beverage expo, another highlight of the event is the panel discussions of industry leaders including chefs, businessmen, and social media influencers.

The expo will also highlight the 10th Culinary Cook-off Challenge hosted by Hotels And Restaurants Association in Pampanga (HARP) and One Pampanga. The cook-off will carry a Kapampangan-fusion theme.

The event is set to be the biggest food and beverage expo in Central Luzon.