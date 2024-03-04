FCTMCHAI preps for change of BODs

FIESTA Communities Tabun Mabalacat City Homeowners Association, Inc., is set to hold an election to get a new set of members of the Board of Directors this April 2024.

Before the election to get new BODs, it has set a special election for members of its election and grievance committees where the results showed two nominees of Ador Macayan and his party had two elected while only one from the camp of Pres. Dennis got elected. Reportedly, no candidate qualified to be elected to the grievance committee and so the Board has to appoint the chairman and members of the grievance committee previously chaired by Randy Casavant who is running for BOD under Pres Dennis’ party.

And so the stage is set for the election of the new set of members of the Board of Directors of FCTMCHAI who would hold office for the next two years. The new managing officers will be elected among the winning BODs.

The slate of incumbent President Dennis dela Cruz, who is running for reelection under the Tuloiy ang Progreso Pa Rin is composed of Dennis J. Dela Cruz, Rod D. Monis, Noel Limpin, Joey Feliciano, Dan Manarang, Fred Ramos, Benjamin R. Pangan, Stephanie Cunanan, Lina A. Rodriguez and Francisco Romero.

On the other hand, the opposing party is led by Ador Macayan under the sobriquet Bagong Aksyon at Pagasa. His members include Marge Banania, Gil Garcia, Harold Asuzaro, Benjie Pangan, Jay Ar Tecson, Hershel Aguarin Briquillo, Jayson de Jesus, Jaypee Castro, Gabrioel Baynado, Bingca Villanueva, Jerry Agbayani and Robert Bamba.

Mar G. Montemayor reportedly is running as an independent candidate. He was a former BOD member and property manager who maintained an active link with developer Hausland Development Corporation.

£ £ £

Some homeowners reportedly want a new slate of BODs and managing officers hoping they will see much improvement at Fiesta Communities and see this subdivision as a clean, orderly and a peaceful community.

They reprtely deplore the present situation, dirty surroundings, occasional incidents of theft, break-ins and noisy vehicles and motorcycles which disturb the peace and quiet of the area. Such wishful thniking indeed!