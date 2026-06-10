Fear, lack of info hamper business cashless system

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said that fear and lack of information are the primary factors preventing some businesses and traditional markets in Pampanga from fully adopting cashless payment systems, as the agency continues to strengthen its information campaigns and training programs on digital transactions.

“Most of the time, it is fear and lack of knowledge that keep some businesses from going cashless. Some fear losing their money, which is, of course, not true,” DTI Pampanga Acting Provincial Director Ma. Cristina Evangelista said.

Evangelista said the agency is intensifying its training programs and information campaigns to encourage more businesses to offer cashless payment options.

She added that relying solely on cash payments in today’s rapidly evolving digital age results in lost sales opportunities.

The DTI said it has partnered with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on initiatives such as Paleng-QR Ph to expand digital payments in local markets.

The agency also collaborated with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to promote e-commerce and digitalization.

The DTI is actively encouraging micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Pampanga to adopt cashless payment options to improve consumer convenience and business efficiency.

Evangelista noted that while many businesses in Pampanga now offer cashless payment options, a significant number have yet to fully embrace digital transactions.