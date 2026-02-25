A haven for learning beyond the classroom

Previously, the school had limited spaces where students could spend their vacant periods constructively. With this new facility, learners now have a comfortable setting that supports self-directed learning and creativity, allowing them to maximize their time on campus in a positive and enriching way.

The project was brought to life through the ML Cares Foundation, whose generous support and donated materials made the Learning Shed possible. To further encourage the students, school bags and notebooks were also distributed, adding joy and inspiration to this meaningful initiative.

More than just a structure, the Learning Shed represents a shared commitment to nurturing young minds and creating learning-friendly environments where students can grow, explore, and thrive.

