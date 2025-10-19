Avignon Clinic SM Pampanga synergizes Medical Aesthetics and Longevity

Prepare yourself for a new level of beauty, pampering and self-care!

Whoever you are, Avignon will redefine beiaty and longevity, in total, holistic well-being inside and out, one that evokes all your senses.

Avignon Clinic is a full-service dermatology and aesthetic center of excellence. At the center of it all are expert doctors, world-class Food and Drug Administration-approved devices, modern aesthetic procedures, advanced medical technologies and expert consultation.

At Avignon, safety and security is a top priority---a place that helps you be comfortable with a pampering experience, aesthetic excellence, and passion to bring out the confidence in you to be more successful, and take on the world and be where you want to be.

Beauty is all about comfort, and Avignon provides a unified experience through technology driven treatments, science backed products and human centric approach to prolong healthy and fulfilling lives.

Avignon spells it out clearly in its corporate values, SITES---Safety: We adhere to strict protocols and a culture of accountability; Innovation: We continue to learn, improve and develop our skills and processes; Team Player: We support each other and share success;

Excellence: We pursue the highest standards in all our endeavors; and Speed: We quickly adapt and deliver solutions immediately.

Pioneering Regenerative Aesthetics and Longevity

Avignon Clinic has made history as the first and only Medical Aesthetics and Longevity Facility accredited by the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority under the Department of Tourism.

The prestigious recognition solidifies Avignon’s commitment to world-class excellence, setting a new standard for aesthetic and longevity care in the country.

Along with the recognition are numerous honors and citations in the Tala Awards 2025, Galderma Black Diamond 2025; Silk Award 2025 (Center of Excellence for NCTF Skin Biorevitalization); IBSA NeoAsia Gala Awards 2024 and Neauvia Philippines 2024 (First Zaffiro Devices and First Laserme Devices in the Philippines).

Premium Beauty and Trusted Longevity

Avignon brings beauty and self-care everywhere. It is at Bonifacio Global City, Quezon City, Camp John Hay in Baguio City, Filinvest City in Alabang, and Shangri-La Plaza in Ortigas.

On October 18, 2025 at 10:30 in the morning, Avignon will bring beauty and aesthetics redefined and on a whole new level at SM City Pampanga in the City of San Fernando.

Redefine yourself. Give beauty and self-care a new meaning. Experience Avignon.

Visit is at Level 2, SM City Pampanga, City of San Fernando. Contact us at 0917 187 2197 or (045) 409 7236

Or engage our socials: Instagram and FaceBook @AvignonClinic

