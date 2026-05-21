BingoPlus Night 2026 Celebrates Big Success

The BingoPlus Night 2026: Step into the Next Plus proved to be yet another massive success for the country's number one and most trusted online entertainment platform, having staged the fourth installment of its annual event this past Tuesday, May 19, at a luxury hotel in Pasay City.

Attended by some of the biggest and most popular public figures in the country, the DigiPlus-owned BingoPlus celebrated the night by giving away huge prizes to its ever loyal playerbase and unveiling an elevated humanitarian effort by the DigiPlus Foundation.

"It all started in 2022 when we revolutionized the market, self-regulated our business even before today's standards were set in place, and became the industry drivers we are known to be today," said Jasper Vicencio, President of AB Leisure Exponent Inc.

For the rest of the year, we promise to turn 'Step into the Next PLUS' into a long-term work mantra, not just for this night," he continued.

"DigiPlus today stands as a model for regulated and responsible gaming entertainment in the Philippines—a trusted partner of PAGCOR and the public. We were the standard then, and we will continue to be the standard for years to come."

On top of its consistent and ongoing community efforts, the DigiPlus Foundation, together with BingoPlus, also committed a staggering PHP 1 billion over the next three years for its various missions centered on health, education, and resilience–a moment that received a huge ovation from the attendees gathered at the ballroom.

And to ensure that the larger Filipino community can likewise chip in on this massive charitable undertaking, the DigiPlus Foundation also recently launched its own Charity tab in the BingoPlus app, where users can actively track all the company's championed causes.

In line with the night’s spirit of giving, BingoPlus also gave away iPhones, luxury bags, hotel and travel packages, and the grandest prize of them all, a BMW X1, as attendees enjoyed incredible performances from OPM icons Ely Buendia, Parokya ni Edgar, and Bamboo.

BingoPlus brand ambassador Kim Chiu, Vice Ganda, Nina, Julie Ann San Jose, Darren, Yeng Constantino, and Anthony Jennings also strutted their wares onstage, each showcasing their unique voice and high energy for all in attendance and those watching online.

"I have been a part of BingoPlus for almost two years, and I am very happy with the support that they have given me. I can really feel it most especially when it comes to my charity works; BingoPlus really helps," said BingoPlus brand ambassador Kim Chiu.

"This is a huge event that BingoPlus prepared for, and when I saw the lineup of artists, [I knew] BingoPlus would give all of their supporters a massive concert experience, be it live or livestream. This is sure to entertain, as what BingoPlus always do, [people] would get entertained one hundred percent."

At the end of the night, BingoPlus released a comprehensive report of its fourth-year milestones and new records, highlighting top payouts and charity commitments to its 3-million-strong user base.

And while the fun and entertainment came to an end that evening, BingoPlus' commitment to "Step into the Next PLUS" will carry on for many years to come.

Fans who missed the live gala may also wait for special telecasts on GTV on May 22 at 8 PM and on GMA on May 23 at 10 AM.

BingoPlus Night 2026: Step into the Next PLUS is backed by esteemed Diamond sponsors Pay; Go, MannyPay, APEX Ventures / Mineski Global; Platinum sponsor Coins.ph; Gold sponsors Avolution Inc., Carousell, Fulitech Philippines Inc., and AdSpark Inc., with special thanks to DigiPlus: Entertainment for Good, the DigiPlus Foundation, CasinoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone.

About DigiPlus

DigiPlus Interactive Corp. pioneered digital entertainment in the Philippines. It introduced the leading platforms BingoPlus and ArenaPlus, widely known for their engaging interactive gaming and sports entertainment experiences. DigiPlus also operates GameZone, with more to come. For more information visit www.digiplus.com.ph.

About BingoPlus

BingoPlus is the Philippines' leading and most comprehensive digital entertainment platform. It has redefined digital gaming in the country. Launched in January 2022, it introduced the first-ever interactive, live-streaming digital bingo platform. BingoPlus is an affiliate of DigiPlus Interactive Corp. and is an advocate for responsible gaming. BingoPlus is licensed by PAGCOR. For more information, visit www.bingoplus.com.