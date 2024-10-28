BYD Pampanga opens doors to electric vehicle innovation in Central Luzon

In a significant move to enhance its presence in the country, BYD Cars Philippines, together with its official distributor in the country and mobility solutions platform of Ayala Corporation ACMobility, proudly announces the opening of BYD Pampanga, a state-of-the-art dealership dedicated to promoting electric vehicle (EV) adoption in the region.
This flagship facility in Central Luzon underscores BYD’s mission to position itself as the leading EV brand in the Philippines and to provide exceptional mobility solutions to Filipino consumers.
Notably, BYD Pampanga is the EV maker’s first operational dealership in Central Luzon and its first dealership north of Metro Manila. It is also part of BYD's rapidly expanding dealership network, which plans to have 25 facilities by the end of 2024.
“We are thrilled to partner with Oscar Chng and the entire BYD Pampanga team to bring this cutting-edge facility to life,”
said Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, chief executive officer of ACMobility.
“This dealership not only represents our commitment to expanding mobility solutions in the Philippines but also highlights our dedication to making electric vehicles more available to the people of Pampanga. In response to the growing demand for convenient EV options, this facility marks just the beginning of our journey. We are excited to continue our expansion into different regions, ensuring that more Filipinos can embrace the advantages of electric mobility.”
Located at Villa del Sol, Jose Abad Santos Avenue, San Fernando, Pampanga, the new dealership is strategically placed to ensure convenient customer access. This thriving economic area is known for its agricultural processing capabilities, making it an ideal location for promoting innovative transportation solutions.
The new facility is likewise designed to serve not only Pampangeños but also Filipinos in the central Luzon region, creating a welcoming space for those interested in BYD electric vehicles. Spanning a substantial 4,469 sqm, the three-storey dealership features a 1,988 sqm display area that proudly showcases an impressive lineup of BYD’s latest electric vehicle offerings.
The dealership facility is also being expanded. Once completed next year, it will have a total floor area of 5,455 sqm, making it the largest BYD dealership in the country.
“As the global # 1 New Energy Vehicle brand, BYD is keen on expanding its presence to more areas around the Philippines,” shares Lovelyn Labrador, Deputy GM for corporate services, BYD Philippines. “BYD Pampanga is the latest of many dealerships that will bring our brand’s technology and innovation to within reach of more Filipinos. We look forward to sharing the message of sustainable mobility to the people of Pampanga and Central Luzon,” added Labrador.
Inside, customers will find a modern display area designed to reflect BYD’s global standards. The dealership is equipped to showcase up to 13 vehicles, including the popular BYD Sealion 6 DM-i electric
SUV and the recently launched entry-level subcompact electric BYD Seagull. This welcoming environment is complemented by professional sales and after-sales associates, who are dedicated to guiding customers through their electric vehicle journey.
The BYD Pampanga dealership also features an impressive service area with 8 work bays and a dedicated New Energy Vehicle (NEV) assembly repair room spanning 21 square meters. This ensures that customers receive top-tier support for their vehicles.
To further enhance the customer experience, the dealership includes a 110-square-meter service lounge where clients can relax while their vehicles are being serviced.
Bob Palanca, managing director of BYD Cars Philippines, emphasized the importance of this opening: “Pampanga is set to play a crucial role in our nationwide expansion. With its strategic location and increasing demand for electric vehicles, we are confident that BYD Pampanga will significantly contribute to our mission of promoting electrified transport solutions across the region.”
BYD Pampanga is currently equipped with electric vehicle chargers - one 7 kW AC charger, an additional 22 kW AC charger, and a single 60 kW DC charger. This setup not only supports efficient servicing of electric vehicles but also provides convenient charging options for customers visiting the dealership.
Oscar Chng, president of ValueSales, Inc., which manages BYD Pampanga, shared his enthusiasm for being part of the BYD family. “As a BYD dealer, we aim to serve the Pampanga community with high-quality electric vehicles and exceptional service. We are dedicated to meeting the needs of our customers while contributing to a greener future for the region,” he stated.
Together with its inauguration, BYD Pampanga is also announcing its Electrify Your Drive promotion.
BYD customers who purchase a BYD vehicle from the dealership and have it invoiced between October 15, 2024, and February 28, 2025, will qualify for a raffle to win a brand new BYD Seagull electric vehicle.
“We want more people to experience going electric, and giving them this opportunity to drive home a BYD Seagull in addition to the BYD EV they already own will surely make owning a BYD a rewarding experience,” added Chng.
BYD Pampanga is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Mondays to Saturdays, and from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sundays, making it easy for customers to visit and explore the latest in electric mobility. For more information, please visit https://bydpampanga.com.
The opening of BYD Pampanga is a key part of a strategy to expand BYD’s dealership network in the Philippines, reinforcing ACMobility’s commitment to enhancing electric mobility for more Filipinos. As demand for electric vehicles rises, BYD Pampanga is poised to meet community needs with innovative solutions, positioning itself as a vital player in the local market and contributing to a movement toward greener modes of transportation nationwide. (SPONSORED CONTENT)