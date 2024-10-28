BYD Pampanga opens doors to electric vehicle innovation in Central Luzon

Global-standard amenities

Inside, customers will find a modern display area designed to reflect BYD’s global standards. The dealership is equipped to showcase up to 13 vehicles, including the popular BYD Sealion 6 DM-i electric

SUV and the recently launched entry-level subcompact electric BYD Seagull. This welcoming environment is complemented by professional sales and after-sales associates, who are dedicated to guiding customers through their electric vehicle journey.

The BYD Pampanga dealership also features an impressive service area with 8 work bays and a dedicated New Energy Vehicle (NEV) assembly repair room spanning 21 square meters. This ensures that customers receive top-tier support for their vehicles.

To further enhance the customer experience, the dealership includes a 110-square-meter service lounge where clients can relax while their vehicles are being serviced.

Bob Palanca, managing director of BYD Cars Philippines, emphasized the importance of this opening: “Pampanga is set to play a crucial role in our nationwide expansion. With its strategic location and increasing demand for electric vehicles, we are confident that BYD Pampanga will significantly contribute to our mission of promoting electrified transport solutions across the region.”