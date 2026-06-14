BYD Tech Tour Returns to SM Clark with Exclusive Vehicle Showcase and Exciting Event Activities

CLARK, PAMPANGA — BYD's largest dealer network in Central Luzon is set to bring back the highly anticipated BYD Tech Tour from June 19 to 21, 2026, at the SM City Clark Event Center.

The three-day event will highlight BYD's latest advancements in new energy vehicle technology, featuring vehicle displays, test drive opportunities, interactive exhibits, and exclusive event offers for visitors.

Following last year's successful showcase of the BYD Tang DM-i, organizers revealed that this year's Tech Tour will feature the exclusive public display of a new BYD model. The vehicle is expected to be one of the major highlights of the event and will be showcased exclusively during the three-day exhibition.

Apart from the vehicle displays, attendees can also look forward to special surprises, event-exclusive activities, and exciting prizes that will be announced throughout the event.

The BYD Tech Tour aims to provide the public with an opportunity to experience firsthand the brand's growing lineup of electrified vehicles and innovative mobility solutions that continue to reshape the automotive landscape.

Organizers expect automotive enthusiasts, prospective vehicle buyers, and technology advocates from across Central Luzon to attend the event.

The BYD Tech Tour 2026 will be held at the SM City Clark Event Center from June 19 to 21, 2026. Activities will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 19, in line with mall operating hours, and at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 20, and Sunday, June 21. Admission is free.