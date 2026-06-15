EVERY ACT OF GENEROSITY COUNTS

Relief and recovery efforts remain in full gear after the recent powerful June 8 magnitude 7.8 earthquake that affected primarily General Santos City and Sarangani, and nearby communities in Davao Region.

As of Sunday, June 14, 2026, the Office of Civil Defense in Region XII shared that many residents are struggling to cope with its aftermath, with the agency tallying over 720,000 people or 173,000 families across 264 barangays affected by the “shaker,” with an estimated 23,468 individuals or 2,000 families housed in 34 evacuation centers, while 54,325 were staying with relatives or in temporary arrangements outside evacuation sites.

The agency also reported 61 fatalities---33 in Sarangani province, 22 in General Santos City, seven in the Davao Region---caused by landslides, falling debris, drowning, and rolling boulders in upland and coastal areas. At least 1,179 people were injured with 40 still missing.

Damage to infrastructure was estimated at P1 billion as a total of 725 structures were affected and sustained damage . Around 54,000 houses were also damaged, of which 9,900 were destroyed while the rest were “partially damaged.”

Our way of helping

With thousands of Filipinos lending a hand in relief and recovery efforts,

BDO Unibank found its way of helping by waiving remittance fees for General Santos earthquake relief donations.

The Bank is helping overseas Filipinos extend support by waiving remittance fees for earthquake-related donations sent through BDO Remit offices abroad.

The fee waiver, available from June 8 to July 31, 2026, allows donors to maximize the value of their contributions, ensuring that more assistance reaches families and communities recovering from the disaster. The initiative covers donations coursed through BDO Foundation, ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation, GMA Kapuso Foundation, and the Philippine Red Cross.

By removing transaction costs, BDO aims to make it easier for overseas Filipinos to immediately support relief and rehabilitation efforts in earthquake-affected areas.

“During times of calamity,every act of generosity counts . By waiving remittance fees for relief donations, we hope to make it easier for Filipinos abroad to support families and communities as they recover and rebuild,” said Genie Gloria, BDO Senior Vice President and Head of Remittance.

The initiative reflects BDO’s continuing commitment to helping communities respond to and recover from crises. Through its remittance services and partnerships with trusted humanitarian organizations, BDO continues to provide ways for Filipinos around the world to support those in need. (Jovi T. De Leon)