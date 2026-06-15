EVERY ACT OF GENEROSITY COUNTS

Relief and recovery efforts remain in full gear after the recent powerful June 8 magnitude 7.8 earthquake that affected primarily General Santos City and Sarangani, and nearby communities in Davao Region.
As of Sunday, June 14, 2026, the Office of Civil Defense in Region XII shared that many residents are struggling to cope with its aftermath, with the agency tallying over 720,000 people or 173,000 families across 264 barangays affected by the “shaker,” with an estimated 23,468 individuals or 2,000 families housed in 34 evacuation centers, while 54,325 were staying with relatives or in temporary arrangements outside evacuation sites.
The agency also reported 61 fatalities---33 in Sarangani province, 22 in General Santos City, seven in the Davao Region---caused by landslides, falling debris, drowning, and rolling boulders in upland and coastal areas. At least 1,179 people were injured with 40 still missing.
Damage to infrastructure was estimated at P1 billion as a total of 725 structures were affected and sustained damage . Around 54,000 houses were also damaged, of which 9,900 were destroyed while the rest were “partially damaged.”
Our way of helping
With thousands of Filipinos lending a hand in relief and recovery efforts,
BDO Unibank found its way of helping by waiving remittance fees for General Santos earthquake relief donations.
The Bank is helping overseas Filipinos extend support by waiving remittance fees for earthquake-related donations sent through BDO Remit offices abroad.
The fee waiver, available from June 8 to July 31, 2026, allows donors to maximize the value of their contributions, ensuring that more assistance reaches families and communities recovering from the disaster. The initiative covers donations coursed through BDO Foundation, ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation, GMA Kapuso Foundation, and the Philippine Red Cross.
By removing transaction costs, BDO aims to make it easier for overseas Filipinos to immediately support relief and rehabilitation efforts in earthquake-affected areas.
“During times of calamity,every act of generosity counts . By waiving remittance fees for relief donations, we hope to make it easier for Filipinos abroad to support families and communities as they recover and rebuild,” said Genie Gloria, BDO Senior Vice President and Head of Remittance.
The initiative reflects BDO’s continuing commitment to helping communities respond to and recover from crises. Through its remittance services and partnerships with trusted humanitarian organizations, BDO continues to provide ways for Filipinos around the world to support those in need. (Jovi T. De Leon)
EQUALLY, RESPECTFULLY
June is Pride Month, the time of the year dedicated to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer plus (LGBTQ+) communities in the country and many parts of the world.
Born from the 1969 Stonewall riots, a series of gay liberation protests in the United States, it commemorates and celebrates the contributions of LGBTQIA+ culture and communities in all sectors whether it be in the arts, business or politics.
In the Philippines, the LGBTQIA+ Pride Month is highlighted by the continuing push for the passage of the Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, Expression, or Sex Characteristics (SOGIESC) Equality Bill, a proposed law that seeks to protect individuals from discrimination and harassment based on their sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, or sex characteristics.
The proposed legislation covers several forms of discriminatory practices, ranging from employment, education, public and social services, medical care, public accommodations and legal assistance.
BDO: Banking accessible for all
“We believe everyone deserves respect, trust, and equal service.This June, we reaffirm our commitment to serve every Filipino with integrity and care.”
Thus says BDO Unibank, the country’s biggest and top bank, manifesting its support for LGBTQIA+ communities, sustaining all-year round its advocacy for diversity, equity, and inclusion.
BDO commits to treating all customers—including the LGBTQ+ community—equally and ensuring financial services remain accessible to everyone. (Jovi T. De Leon)
ONLY THE BEST FOR DAD
This Father’s Day, treat dad to only the best there is with your BDO Credit or Debit Card!
From June 11 to 21, 2026---Father’s Day---BDO Unibank offers the
Best Father’s Day Deals, featuring up to 40% OFF on shopping, food delivery and hotel stays!
Shopping
Get up to 40% OFF on shopping, food delivery, and hotel stays when you use your BDO Credit or Debit Card!
Check this out: 40% OFF at Gap, Old Navy, and Banana Republic; 15% OFF at Birkenstock; 15% OFF at Res|Toe|Run, Allbirds, Aetrex, Sledgers, Native, Reef and Tretorn; EXTRA 10% OFF at Levi's; and
Buy Now Pay Later at SM Store
Dining
Treat dad to a gastronomic trip with your BDO Credit or Debit Card and get 40% OFF on lunch and dinner buffet at Holiday Inn & Suites Makati; P200 OFF on GrabFood; and P150 OFF on foodpanda every weekend.
Travel
And if you want to gift dad with a getaway, use your BDO Credit or Debit Card to get .up to P1,000 OFF on Klook every weekend; up to 12% Cashback on Booking.com hotels; up to 10% OFF on Trip .com hotels, flights, activities; and 8% OFF on Agoda hotels.
Plus, get up to P7,000 Spend Anywhere Cashback until July 31, 2026.
Qualified Cards:
BDO Mastercard®, Visa, JCB, Diners Club, UnionPay and American Express® Credit Cards, BDO Mastercard and Visa Debit Cards (card brand acceptance varies per partner)
How it works:
The “Best Father’s Day Deals” (“Promo”) is open to Cardholders of BDO Credit Cards (Principal and Supplementary including Virtual Cards) and BDO Debit Cards (“Eligible Cards”). BDO Installment Cards are not eligible to avail of the Promo.
The Promo runs until June 21, 2026, unless otherwise stated (“Promo Period”).
To avail of the offer, qualified Cardholder must go to the participating partner’s physical store or for online, visit partner’s website or mobile app, enter the promo code, and pay using a qualified BDO Credit or Debit Card upon checkout.
For Debit Cards: Before ordering online, set your purchase limit up to a maximum of P200,000 per day! Just log in to the BDO Online app, go to More > Manage Cards > Select Debit Card > Set Daily Card Limits.
Visit www.bdo.com.ph/fathers-day-deals for promo details. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-257828, 245718, 250494, 257584, 255469, 242286, 252358, 257639, 244758, 252536, 250575, 256066 and 257744 Series of 2026. (Jovi T. De Leon)