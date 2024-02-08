Globe Postpaid showcases new OPPO Reno11 Series 5G

GLOBE Postpaid is set to further elevate its mobile device offerings with the launch of the newest Portrait Expert, the OPPO Reno11 Series 5G. This initiative strategically combines Globe's robust communication plans with OPPO's cutting-edge technology, promising enhanced customer experience.

OPPO Reno11 5G showcases a 6.7'' AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 32MP telephoto, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32MP front camera with AF. It comes with a 5000mAh battery and supports 67W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge. The device operates on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and includes 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Meanwhile, OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G boasts a 6.7'' 3D AMOLED display, a similar camera setup, a 4600mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge, and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. It has 12GB RAM and a substantial 512GB storage.

Both phones are also 5G capable, providing superior network experience on mobile data in terms of speed and latency.

OPPO Reno11 5G is available on GPlan 1799 with minimal cashout of PHP1,000, offering 13GB of mobile data. For those seeking the more advanced OPPO Reno11 Pro, GPlan 1999 is an option, requiring a P2,000 cashout and providing 15GB of mobile data.

Both plans, designed to meet the evolving needs of customers, include unlimited texts to all networks and calls to both mobile and landline. This comprehensive connectivity, combined with ample data, ensures a well-rounded communication experience.

Each purchase of the OPPO Reno11 Series 5G under GPlan comes with a complimentary pair of OPPO Enco Buds 2 worth PHP2,999, enhancing the overall value of the offer.

The OPPO Reno11 Pro also comes with a complimentary 3 month trial of Gadget Xchange, Globe’s latest gadget protection program that allows subscribers to Switch or Replace their devices, with no questions asked. This Gadget Xchange promo is available until March 31, 2024 only.