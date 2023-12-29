Globe Postpaid, Singlife unite for a secure, worry-free holiday season.

GLOBE Postpaid has partnered with Singlife to elevate the festive season for its customers, offering a blend of reliable connectivity and top-tier insurance services. From December 18 to 31, Globe Postpaid and Platinum GPlan Plus customers will get to celebrate a worry-free holiday through free three-month insurance.

Globe and Singlife Philippines share a common vision of providing innovative solutions that enhance the lives of customers. This partnership stems from a mutual commitment to deliver not just services, but also peace of mind and security, especially during these uncertain times.

"We are excited about our partnership with Singlife to offer something truly special to our subscribers this holiday season,” said Globe’s Head of Consumer Mobile Business Darius Delgado. "This collaboration is a reflection of our deep commitment to appreciating and supporting our loyal subscribers in this season of giving and gratitude."

In this exclusive promotion, customers of Globe Postpaid GPlan Plus 999 to 7999 have the opportunity to embark on a journey of financial wellness with a P300.00 insurance credit. This credit, equating to three months of free insurance coverage, offers life and disability protection worth three times the subscriber's salary.

Customers also have the option to use these credits to start building their emergency fund with a guaranteed return of five percent yearly interest, tax-free. They can also get a 10 percent discount on insurance products for income loss, medical costs, and investments.

Qualified subscribers will be notified of this exclusive offer via SMS, and then they can download the Singlife Plan and Protect app to redeem their voucher code. This seamless process ensures that every eligible customer can quickly and effortlessly enjoy their insurance benefits.