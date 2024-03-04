Grand Pay Hulugan Na! Get exclusive deals at SM Appliance Center with Home Credit this March

It’s Hulugan season once again as leading home lifestyle appliance hub, SM Appliance Center, launches exclusive installment promotion Grand Pay Hulugan with Home Credit from February 1 to March 31, 2024.

Enjoy up to 30 percent off on select home appliances and electronics from top brands: Samsung, LG, TCL, Sony, Panasonic, Carrier, and more, when you avail of 0 percent interest installment plans through Home Credit Financing.

Grand home upgrades

If you are looking for a reason to upgrade your appliances, then this is the sign you’ve been waiting for!

Spice up your home entertainment at great value when you avail the LG 50UR8000PSA 50” Real 4K Cinema HDR Thin-Q AI TV for just P23,990. That’s P9,000 off for a TV that is perfect for gaming sessions and movie nights.

Gear up for the summer season with the Carrier WCARJ009EEV 1HP Aura Inverter Window Type Aircon. Get this amazing aircon through Home Credit Financing for a cool P1,700 per month for 12 months and make the most of its fast-cooling and Windfree features for a bargain.

Grand Pay Hulugan also has exclusive offers for top inverter items, such as the LG RVT-B093WB 9.3 cu.ft. Linear Cooling Inverter Refrigerator which you can get with P4,100 off and just P1,150 for 12 months through Home Credit.

Get these featured items and more during Grand Pay Hulugan!. Visit your nearest SM Appliance Center branch with Home Credit facilities. Promo period runs until March 31, 2024. Terms and conditions apply.

