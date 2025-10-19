Jenra Grand Mall awards loyal tenants

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Jenra Grand Mall has given recognition to its loyal tenants.

TSB Realty and Development Corporation General Manager Byron John Siy led the awarding of their loyal tenants on October 17, 2025 in Angeles City.

Jenra Supermarket stood as a pioneer in the growth of the Jenra Group—serving as the go-to destination for Kapampangan.

The Jenra story began more than five decades ago when 19-year-old Tan Song Bok from Fookien China, arrived in the Philippines after days of travel via measly boat. He tried his luck with his simple goal of owning a small business.

Jenra started the concept of superrete in the 1970s and emerged as a large-scale supermarket brand.

Armed with determination and perseverance, what started as a modest grocery store in Angeles City has now expanded to different industry segments from retail, real estate, and medical institution.