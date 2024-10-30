LifeSmart Philippines expands to Pampanga, partners with SmartHive for cutting-edge smart home solutions.

LifeSmart Philippines, a global leader in smart home automation, officially extended its reach to Pampanga through a new partnership with SmartHive Automation Solutions in September of this year. The grand opening of SmartHive’s showroom at MC Home Depot, San Fernando, Pampanga was a momentous event, graced by the presence of Pampanga’s beloved Hon. Mayor Vilma Caluag. With this collaboration, LifeSmart’s innovative smart home solutions are now accessible to clients across the province.

Engr. Marvin Vicente, chief executive officer of SmartHive, shared his journey to finding the right brand for their automation services. After evaluating several smart home automation brands, SmartHive found itself underwhelmed—until they came across LifeSmart.