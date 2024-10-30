LifeSmart Philippines expands to Pampanga, partners with SmartHive for cutting-edge smart home solutions.

LifeSmart Philippines, a global leader in smart home automation, officially extended its reach to Pampanga through a new partnership with SmartHive Automation Solutions in September of this year. The grand opening of SmartHive’s showroom at MC Home Depot, San Fernando, Pampanga was a momentous event, graced by the presence of Pampanga’s beloved Hon. Mayor Vilma Caluag. With this collaboration, LifeSmart’s innovative smart home solutions are now accessible to clients across the province.
Engr. Marvin Vicente, chief executive officer of SmartHive, shared his journey to finding the right brand for their automation services. After evaluating several smart home automation brands, SmartHive found itself underwhelmed—until they came across LifeSmart.
"We were very impressed with its wireless functionalities that does not rely on Wi-Fi," Vicente said. Unlike most smart home automation systems that depend on the internet, LifeSmart operates independently, making it reliable even in areas with intermittent connectivity—a common issue in the Philippines.
Vicente praised LifeSmart’s adherence to international standards and its wide range of products, which cater to diverse client needs. He expressed that LifeSmart provides comprehensive solutions that make homes smarter, safer, and more efficient, making it the perfect partner for their services. He also added that LifeSmart’s unwavering support made a huge difference. The LifeSmart team already feels like family to them, highlighting how the partnership goes beyond just business, which further solidified their decision to work with the brand.
LifeSmart’s partnership with SmartHive demonstrates its commitment to offering innovative and dependable automation solutions both locally and globally. As more businesses choose LifeSmart for its advanced technology, it solidifies the brand’s reputation for excellence in the growing smart home market.
With this new venture, LifeSmart continues to lead the smart home automation industry, bringing state-of-the-art technology to homes and businesses across the Philippines, especially in Cebu.
For smart home automation services or inquiries about becoming LifeSmart Philippines’ Official Dealer, you may contact through LifeSmart Philippines’ Viber at (0917) 316 0006.