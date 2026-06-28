Manam Opens Branch at SM City Pampanga

Renowned for giving traditional Filipino dishes a modern twist, Manam Comfort Filipino continues its expansion in Central Luzon with the opening of its newest branch at SM City Pampanga on June 7, 2026.

According to Andrea Morales, Captain Waiter of Manam SM Pampanga, the restaurant sets itself apart from other Filipino dining establishments by reinventing classic Filipino favorites while preserving their authentic flavors.

"Manam is known for reinventing traditional Filipino food. One of our signature dishes is the Beef Short Rib Sinigang with Watermelon, which offers a unique take on the classic sinigang by adding the subtle sweetness of watermelon," Morales said.

She added that Manam is also recognized for its Crispy Pancit Palabok, a dish that has gained popularity on TikTok and other social media platforms. Among the restaurant's best-selling dishes are Gising-Gising and House Crispy Sisig, which features a crunchy texture and a signature sauce that distinguishes it from the traditional soft-style pork sisig.

With 42 branches nationwide, Manam continues to expand its

presence across the Philippines. The SM City Pampanga branch follows the opening of its SM City Clark location, bringing the brand closer to more Kapampangan diners.

Morales emphasized that Manam remains committed to providing high-quality food and exceptional customer service.

"Our top priorities are food quality and excellent service. We want every guest, especially first-time diners, to enjoy a memorable dining experience at Manam," she said.

Manam was founded by Abba Napa, Eliza Antonino, and Jon Syjuco, with the vision of showcasing Filipino cuisine through innovative interpretations while maintaining the flavors that Filipinos love.

Despite Pampanga's reputation as the Culinary Capital of the Philippines, Morales expressed confidence that Manam offers a unique dining experience worth trying.

"We know that Kapampangans are known for their excellent cooking, and we understand that opening a restaurant here is a challenge. However, we invite everyone to experience what makes Manam different. We are confident that our reinvented Filipino comfort food offers something new while staying true to our culinary heritage," she said.

As Manam continues its nationwide growth, the brand aims to introduce more diners to its distinctive take on Filipino comfort food, combining tradition with innovation in every dish.