Mekeni reinforces excellence at DTI Tatak Pinoy Expo 2026

Reinforcing the strength of Filipino manufacturing on the global stage, Mekeni Food Corporation is showcasing its world-class food manufacturing capabilities at the prestigious DTI Tatak Pinoy Expo 2026 currently taking place at the SMX Convention Center Manila.

Organized by the Department of Trade and Industry, the expo highlights the country’s leading industries and enterprises under the government’s Tatak Pinoy Strategy, an initiative designed to strengthen domestic industries, elevate local manufacturing, and position Filipino companies for global competitiveness.

More than simply participating in the expo, Mekeni is using the platform to demonstrate how Filipino food manufacturers can meet international standards in quality, innovation, food safety, and large-scale production. As one of the country’s leading food manufacturers and exporters, the company is presenting its wide range of export-quality products that are already reaching international markets across Asia, the Middle East, North America, Europe, and Oceania.

During the opening day walkthrough, government officials visited sector exhibits to witness firsthand the capabilities of Philippine industries, including the food and agro-processing sector identified by the administration as a priority driver of economic growth and industrial development.

Mekeni Food Corporation President Prudencio 'Pruds' Garcia emphasized that the company’s participation reflects its commitment to proving that Filipino manufacturing can compete confidently on the world stage.

“We are proud to showcase not only our products, but also the strength of Filipino food manufacturing,” Garcia said. “From our roots in Pampanga, Mekeni has grown into a globally recognized brand because of our commitment to quality, innovation, and world-class standards. Through Tatak Pinoy, we hope to demonstrate that Filipino companies have the capability to produce globally competitive products while creating meaningful opportunities for Filipino communities.”

Mekeni products are now available in more than 20 countries worldwide, a testament to the company’s continuously expanding international footprint and adherence to globally recognized food manufacturing and safety standards.

By participating in this landmark national initiative, Mekeni reinforces its role not only as a proudly Filipino brand, but also as a manufacturing company helping elevate the reputation of Philippine-made products in the global market.