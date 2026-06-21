Scorching Scorzato takes BingoPlus Philippine ADT Open lead as Ramos, 14 other Filipinos make cut

Argentinian Franco Scorzato waxed red-hot on the greens as he took the provisional lead with a stellar six-under-par 66 halfway through the 2026 BingoPlus Philippine Asian Development Tour Open at the iconic Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac on Thursday, June 18.

Tied for ninth entering Round 2, the 23-year-old swung on-point from the get-go against the punishing Tarlac heat, tallying eight birdies, with five on the front nine, against two bogeys to finish solo first, ahead of early frontrunners Su-Ching Hung of Chinese Taipei and Naoki Sekito of Japan.

The rest of the top rung gave a well-balanced international flavor as Kelvin Si of Macao finished the first 36 of the 72-hole staging at solo fourth, while Australia’s Darcy Brereton, the USA’s Brent Ito, and Thailand’s Suttinon Panyo locked in at a fifth-place triple tie.

“The course is definitely more challenging than two days ago,” Si admitted. “I just try to focus on every shot, and just hit the fairway, hit the greens. Around the greens, it's really hard to get up and down here, so I just try to hit fairway, hit greens, and try to see if I can make more putts.”

No Filipino home bets finished in the top 10, but young ace Sean Ramos continues to represent the flag well as he enters the final half of the world-class tournament with a five-under total at 12th place.

An intriguing mix of veterans and young guns followed suit as 47-year-old legend Angelo Que, 18-year-old amateur Shinchi Suzuki, and 26-year-old Rupert Zaragosa are the second-best set of Filipinos with a 17th-place tie, as they hope to turn “From Local Talent to National Pride.”

A total of 15 Filipinos made the top 50-and-ties cutoff as 54 total golfers live to see another day in the four-day showpiece co-presented by BingoPlus, the number one and most trusted Filipino entertainment platform.

“I just want to thank the sponsors for making this event possible,” Kelvin Si added. “I think this event was only added recently, so it's nice that we have one more event to play as players. Thank you so much.”

The huge USD 100,000 pool continues to hang in the balance, now with less hands reaching out for the grand prize as Luisita welcomes another heated round on Friday, June 19.

And a tournament within a tournament continues as well for the steely Filipino contingent as the top two locals out of the 15 remaining Pinoy standouts get guaranteed spots at the 2026 BingoPlus Philippine Open by the International Series in November later this year.

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About BingoPlus

BingoPlus is the Philippines' leading and most comprehensive digital entertainment platform. It has redefined digital gaming in the country. Launched in January 2022, it introduced the first-ever interactive, live-streaming digital bingo platform. BingoPlus is an affiliate of DigiPlus Interactive Corp. and is an advocate for responsible gaming. BingoPlus is licensed by PAGCOR. For more information, visit www.bingoplus.com.