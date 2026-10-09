THE PROMISE

Promises are not made to be broken. They are made to be kept. Whether you forge it with the pinky or pledge with your right or left hand raised and say “I will,” they are meant to be fulfilled today and in the not so distant future.

For Jhun Benedicto’s family, it was a promise kept in less than 24 hours. It was a touching true-to-life tale of how a brother's love continued to care for his family.

Jhun’s son, Dominic, purchased a BDO Life insurance policy and named his sister, Lora, as beneficiary. It turned out to be Dominic’s final act of selflessness that reflected his desire to look after Lora’s future, long after he flew to heaven.

With Dominic gone, grief was weighing heavily on their family. Jhun and his daughter, Lora, braced themselves for the emotional and financial challenges that often come with such a loss.

In their minds played the scene that whenever families face insurance claims, they often expect complicated paperwork, delays, and frustration.Lora prepared herself for what she expected would be a lengthy claims process and weeks of waiting. As a long time non-life insurance practitioner himself, her father was familiar with how claims were typically handled, and the family expected a similar experience.

Jhun and Lora walked into a BDO branch to submit the required claim documents on a Monday morning to their Financial Advisor (FA). By noon, they were notified that their claim had been approved. Later that same day, their FA advised them that the check would be ready for pick-up the following morning.

This totally unexpected development brought them immediate relief during a most difficult moment of their lives. It is a BDO mark: finding ways, keeping promises.

For Jhun and Lora, it was compassion delivered with speed. The swift settlement helped them focus on healing and honoring Dominic's memory without the added burden of financial uncertainty.

For Lora, the insurance benefit was a lasting reminder of her brother’s love that continued even in his absence. For Jhun, the quick release of funds meant more than financial support. It was a reflection of Dominic’s sense of responsibility to provide for his sister, even after he was gone. "Thank you, BDO Life. This is customer service excellence in practice," Jhun wrote in gratitude.

And for BDO Life President and CEO Renato Vergel De Dios, it was a promise fulfilled: “Behind every claim is a family navigating one of the hardest moments of their lives. No amount of financial support can erase their pain. But when we settle claims promptly, we give families the space to grieve, to honor their loved one, and to begin moving forward. By fulfilling our promise, we help them chart their path ahead.”

With BDO Life, insurance is more than a policy. It's a promise kept, helping loved ones carry on with hope and ensuring they have a future worth living for, even when life feels most uncertain.

Continue protecting what matters most amid life’s uncertainties. Visit any BDO branch to talk to a BDO Life Financial Advisor, or get a quote online on the BDO website to start building your Plan B today. (Jovi T. De Leon/SunStar Pampanga)