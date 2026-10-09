THE PROMISE

Promises are not made to be broken. They are made to be kept. Whether you forge it with the pinky or pledge with your right or left hand raised and say “I will,” they are meant to be fulfilled today and in the not so distant future.
For Jhun Benedicto’s family, it was a promise kept in less than 24 hours. It was a touching true-to-life tale of how a brother's love continued to care for his family.
Jhun’s son, Dominic, purchased a BDO Life insurance policy and named his sister, Lora, as beneficiary. It turned out to be Dominic’s final act of selflessness that reflected his desire to look after Lora’s future, long after he flew to heaven.
With Dominic gone, grief was weighing heavily on their family. Jhun and his daughter, Lora, braced themselves for the emotional and financial challenges that often come with such a loss.
In their minds played the scene that whenever families face insurance claims, they often expect complicated paperwork, delays, and frustration.Lora prepared herself for what she expected would be a lengthy claims process and weeks of waiting. As a long time non-life insurance practitioner himself, her father was familiar with how claims were typically handled, and the family expected a similar experience.
Jhun and Lora walked into a BDO branch to submit the required claim documents on a Monday morning to their Financial Advisor (FA). By noon, they were notified that their claim had been approved. Later that same day, their FA advised them that the check would be ready for pick-up the following morning.
This totally unexpected development brought them immediate relief during a most difficult moment of their lives. It is a BDO mark: finding ways, keeping promises.
For Jhun and Lora, it was compassion delivered with speed. The swift settlement helped them focus on healing and honoring Dominic's memory without the added burden of financial uncertainty.
For Lora, the insurance benefit was a lasting reminder of her brother’s love that continued even in his absence. For Jhun, the quick release of funds meant more than financial support. It was a reflection of Dominic’s sense of responsibility to provide for his sister, even after he was gone. "Thank you, BDO Life. This is customer service excellence in practice," Jhun wrote in gratitude.
And for BDO Life President and CEO Renato Vergel De Dios, it was a promise fulfilled: “Behind every claim is a family navigating one of the hardest moments of their lives. No amount of financial support can erase their pain. But when we settle claims promptly, we give families the space to grieve, to honor their loved one, and to begin moving forward. By fulfilling our promise, we help them chart their path ahead.”
With BDO Life, insurance is more than a policy. It's a promise kept, helping loved ones carry on with hope and ensuring they have a future worth living for, even when life feels most uncertain.
Continue protecting what matters most amid life’s uncertainties. Visit any BDO branch to talk to a BDO Life Financial Advisor, or get a quote online on the BDO website to start building your Plan B today. (Jovi T. De Leon/SunStar Pampanga)
THE PLAN THAT WINS
BDO Life’s “Plan B” is more than a winner. Beyond its call for protection that supports your “Plan A,” lies the importance of its role in helping prepare Filipinos for life's uncertainties.
When BDO Life won big at 2026 Quill Awards, its campaign sparked fresh conversations among Filipinos on the need for protection, cutting through the insurance noise, turning an often-avoided topic of mortality and financial security into something relatable and even humorous.
Rather than positioning life insurance as an investment, the campaign captured the hearts and minds of Filipino breadwinners, with BDO Life’s “Plan B” bagging Excellence Awards in the Marketing, Advertising & Brand Communication and Audio/Visual categories at the 2026 Quill Awards, the country’s only award program for outstanding business communication.
Award-winning actor Alden Richards’ personal testimonial and content creator Justine Luzares’ humorous myth-buster take showed many Filipinos that insurance can be approachable, practical, and relevant to their everyday lives.
Alden: ‘Tuloy ang Plano’
With over 72 million views, Alden Richards’ story showed that beyond providing for their loved ones, breadwinners like him also carry the responsibility of safeguarding their family’s future and the dreams built around it. Life insurance serves as their Plan B, helping keep their family’s future and dreams intact even through illness, disability, or loss.
Justine: ‘The Best Legacy’
This lighthearted video of Justine Luzares playing dual roles as heaven’s sassy concierge and a humble breadwinner arriving at the pearly gates reached 3.2 million views, breaking down traditional misconceptions about life insurance. Through the power of humor, the video makes viewers rethink the importance of life insurance and why protecting loved ones can be the best legacy they leave behind.
Kids: ‘Make our dreams come true’
Every parent dreams of providing the best future for their children. With over 48 million views, BDO Life’s Kids campaign underscored the role of life insurance in helping parents protect their children’s future and ensure their dreams can be realized, regardless of life’s uncertainties.
Beyond winning
Beyond recognition, having a Plan B with BDO Life is about protecting what matters most. It helps keep your family’s goals on track, secures your children’s dreams, and gives you peace of mind, knowing your loved ones are financially prepared when life's unexpected moments arise.
Start building your Plan B today. Visit any BDO branch to talk to a BDO Life Financial Advisor, or get a quote online on the BDO Life website today. (Jovi T. De Leon/SunStar Pampanga)
FOREHAND, BACKHAND…PROTECTED!
Pickleball. Tennis. The racket sports era is on the rise! Alex Eala, Alberto "AJ" Lim, Jr., Shaira Hope Rivera, Clarice Patrimonio, Ken De La Cruz, Nik Isagan, Fatima Amirul, Kim Saraza, Princess Zoleta and many more from a long list are popping up on social media, on the sports page with their forehand-backhand play highlights.
Now you know you are not alone in the court. As racket sports continue to grow in popularity among Filipinos, so is the enthusiast’s heavy investments in gear, training, and wellness, and of course, the often overlooked need for protection.
Rejoice with that speed serve! BDO Insure has launched the country's first Racket Sports Insurance, giving racket sports enthusiasts affordable all-in-one coverage for as low as P1,199 a year.
This new plan covers up to P100,000 in medical reimbursements for accident-related expenses, including crucial eye protection. It also safeguards expensive rackets and paddles from damage caused by acts of nature and fire for up to P60,000.
Enrollment is completely digital and hassle-free, with no medical exams required. Available for individuals ages 7 to 65 and renewable until 70, this insurance offers peace of mind so players can focus on winning instead of worrying.
Complete your kit
Whether it's a friendly after-work pickleball game, weekend tennis sweat session, casual community match, or purely recreational play, players are investing more in their equipment, training, and wellness. Insurance is the often-overlooked safeguard that completes every player's readiness kit.
Your checklist isn’t just racquet, balls, towel, and water bottle anymore. Complete your kit BDO Insure Racket Sports Insurance. It’s protection, the new must-have in your bag—ensuring your game face stays on the court, not stressing about accidents or injuries. Like Eala and company, the best players come prepared. Now, so can you.
Win without worrying!Visit the BDO Insure page on the official BDO website to learn more and add protection to your court essentials today. (Jovi T. De Leon/SunStar Pampanga)