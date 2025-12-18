FEATURING TATAY BONG AND NANAY BABY

﻿Masarap balikan ang nakaraan. Let’s search a look backward. I remember the stories told to me by the late Marvin Paule and I wanted to share it to you. According to him, Lilia ‘Baby’ Pineda in her younger years was one of Lubao’s town beauties. Marvin was a terrific story teller and according to him Baby had several persistent suitors but it was the swain Rodolfo aka Bong who captured her heart. ( Btw. Marvin was a former Philippine National Bank official, a college teacher and director of Philippine National Construction Company).

Fast forward. Today Bong and Baby are blessed with five kids, all grown up and pride of the couple. The Pinedas are considered Pampanga’s first family and no doubt earned the title due to the wife’s service as mayor, vice governor and governor serving several terms with distinction. By the looks of it they will be there for more years in public service. She is too caring to anyone who needs help and thus the monicker ‘Nanay’ was attached. She’s the ‘Mother Theresa’ of Pampanga oftentimes you hear this in the lips of many people say. Hundreds of people from everywhere who visits the governor’s office at the provincial capitol in San Fernando are welcome and well taken cared.

Meanwhile, husband Bong also has a lot of story to tell that if made into a full length movie it requires three sequels. At present Bong Pineda is one of the Small Town Lottery (STL) operators. His operation benefits hundreds of thousands employees. I remember once in my conversation with him when he intimated he wanted to quit but stopping would displace thousands of families of their livelihood. Many of these families feel so secured and for the years part of his operations they were able to build their houses and were able to send their children up to the universities. Many of whom now have their diplomas hung on their living rooms and are gainfully employed. There will be other operators who may engage in the operation of STL but cannot be successful as evidenced by those who tried it. For a while they were there but later folded their operations due mountains of problems they were confronted with.

Bong who’s also called ‘tatay’ by many as a term of endearment can have intimidating presence but unknown to many, he is deeply a religious family man. My son Gabriel who is very close to him related to me that it was sometime in mid-sixties when Tatay Bong got involved in the numbers game. He frequently prayed in Quiapo church and made a solemn vow that if he will succeed in his endeavors he will to his dying breath will extend help to needy and deserving. This stemmed from his own share of early difficulties in life. He dreamt of owning a car when wife Baby was to deliver their third child and he hard time in flagging a vehicle to bring the pregnant wife to the hospital.

Fast forward. After going over several humps, that he became so successful even beyond his expectations. He is one individual whom you can say has the Midas touch.He’s now very much in the tourism industry. His flashy Royce Hotel and Casino is the second top earner among several casinos inside Clark Freeport. The hotel features several high end restaurants like Amare, Choi’s Garden, All Day 21 and Kiwa, a Korean restaurant. He has developed a wide area in Pradera,Lubao featuring a championship golf course and several other amenities. Domestic and foreign tourists are flocking to this newest tourism destination. His family is also involved in construction’s supply materials. All in all the Pinedas can serve as an inspiration to many young couples who regards poverty as no barnacle. You only have to roll your sleeves and work hard toward your dreams. But of course, with deep devotion to the Almighty. That’s Tatay and Nanay’s advice.