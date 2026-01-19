February 2 declared special non-working day in Mabalacat

Malacañang has declared Monday, February 2, 2026, a special non-working day in Mabalacat in celebration of the city’s 314th founding anniversary.

The declaration was made through Proclamation No. 1139, signed on January 15, 2026.

The proclamation states that the special non-working day is intended to give residents of Mabalacat City opportunity to participate in and enjoy the celebrations.

The order was issued by Acting Executive Secretary Ralph G. Recto, by authority of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Mabalacat City marks its founding anniversary every February 2, which is also the city's Catholic fiesta day.

The local government commemorates its establishment in 1712 then as a barrio of Bamban town. Mabalacat became a town in 1792 and was named after the abundant Balacat tree.