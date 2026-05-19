FedEx expands Clark facility

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world's largest express transportation companies, announced the groundbreaking of its Clark gateway facility expansion.

FedEx said the project reinforces the Philippines’ role as a key trans-shipment gateway within the FedEx Asia Pacific network and enhances the firm's ability to connect customers to global markets.

Once completed, the modern facility will span over 78,000 square metres and feature upgraded handling and operational capabilities designed to enhance shipment flow

reliability and service flexibility for customers.

The expanded Clark gateway will strengthen the company’s ability to support express, e-commerce, and freight shipments, while bolstering overall network resilience as cross-border trade continues to grow across the region.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Philippine government leaders, including

Frederick Go, Secretary, Department of Finance (DOF) and Cristina Roque, Secretary, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The officials' presence underscored the importance of

logistics infrastructure in supporting trade, investment and economic growth.

Also present were Joshua Bingcang, President and CEO, Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA); Noel F. Manankil, President and CEO, Luzon International

Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD); Agnes Devanadera, President and CEO, Clark

Development Corporation (CDC); and Mybelle V. Aragon-GoBio, President and CEO, Robinsons Land Corporation.

“The expansion of our Clark gateway reflects our continued commitment to the Philippines and to building a smarter, more resilient network across the region,” said Masamichi Ujiie, president of FedEx North Pacific and South Pacific. “By enhancing our

operational capabilities at Clark, we are better positioned to support Philippine businesses, enable efficient cross-border trade, and provide more reliable connectivity to

global markets.”

“The expansion of FedEx will deepen global connectivity and strengthen local trade

capabilities. Filipino firms and consumers can reach more markets while more foreign traders can reach ours. As the Asia-Pacific region grows, the Philippines will be better

positioned to ride on this momentum and drive our economic growth,” Go, for his part, said.

This development builds the company’s growth in the Philippines, following the opening of its Clark gateway in October 2021, and the signing of a land lease agreement with Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD) in July 2024.

Construction will start in the second quarter of 2026, with Robinsons

Land Corporation, engaged as the developer.

Sustainability features have been incorporated into the design to help improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental

impact.

These include insulated building materials, energy-efficient glazing, a high-performance roofing system, LED lighting, skylights and electric vehicle charging stations,

water-efficient fixtures, a rainwater collection system, and power-optimization

equipment, with provisions for future solar power deployment.

FedEx said this investment aligns with its strategy to strengthen network reliability, enhance service experience for customers and position the company to support long-term growth across the Asia Pacific region.

FedEx provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services.

With annual revenue of

$90 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions utilizing its flexible, efficient,

and an intelligent global network.

Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 500,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards, and the needs of their customers and communities.

FedEx said it is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by

2040.