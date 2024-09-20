Fernandinos deserve best healthcare: mayor

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Mayor Vilma Caluag on Thursday underscored health programs implemented during her second year in office.

In her State of the City Address, Caluag said that more than 50,000 Fernandinos benefitted from free check-ups, medications, and laboratory tests.

She added that the Fernandino Dialysis Center, established within her first 100 days in office, serves 110 patients regularly.

At least 24,000 consultations and procedures were conducted for women and their families, while 700 blood were collected through donation drivesnthrough the City Health Office, Caluag said.

The city government also prioritized the health and wellness of children through immunization programs that reached over 5,000 beneficiaries.

To ensure public health, regular inspections for “Healthy Places/Establishments” have been instituted, Caluag said.

She added that the opening of the Super Health Center, located at the Civic Center compound, also enhanced healthcare access for the people.

Caluag also reiterated her advocacy to ensure the mental wellness of every resident, especially youth, through various programs.

She added that the upcoming construction and opening of the People’s Hospital will provide quality healthcare to San Fernando residents.

“This is our own approach to the Universal Healthcare, to ensure that every Fernandino receives the best healthcare they deserve,” she said.

In her speech, Caluag highlighted her "lifelong connection" to her hometown, the City of San Fernando.

Caluag started her hour-long speech by reflecting on her experiences growing up in the city as she underscored her identity as a true Fernandina.

“Sisiklab ya pung alang patna ing lugud ku para kareng Fernandinos. Kaluguran ke pu ing siyudad San Fernando kasi keni ku pu mibait, keni ku pu meragul, keni ku pu mikaisip, keni ku pu megaral, keni ku pu mekapakyasawa, keni ku mekapagnegosyu, keni ku minasensu, keni ku pu mika-apu, keni ku pu magserbisyu, at keni na ku rin pu mate. I am a proud Fernandino through and through,” said Caluag.

Caluag added that she embodies the true essence of a Fernandino. “Tune ku pung Fernandinu king isip, pusu, amanu at dapat. Dapat pung marapat, dapat pung tapat, at dapat pung mayap,” she said.

At the end of her speech, the first-term mayor claimed that the City of San Fernando must only be for Fernandinos.

Caluag also mentioned other programs implemented under her leadership. These include livelihood, environment protection, tourism, inclusive and transparent governance, among others.