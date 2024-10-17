Festive mood prevails, election fever rises

FILING of certificates of candidacy everywhere in the country on the supervision of the Comission on Elections (Comelec) has been done with jubilant noise by candidates’ supporters who come in droves and carry placards and tarpaulins, drum and bugle band and several yelling adherents shouting the names of their pet candidates.

The entry of the Dutertes and the Tulfos (and Villars) into the political arena works against the apprehension of the proliferation of political dynasties.

Like them, the Pinedas of Pampanga and the Remullas of Cavite have overtaken the political scene with every Pinedas and Remullas for every political posts.

Clowns in the running. The Comelec is required to scrutinize and remove nuisance candidates from the ranks of the eligible candidates. One candidate who has amassed wide support is Willie Revillame who is aiming to become a Senator. He gives out money in the guise of game prizes to gain favor from the big crowds attending his show Wil to Win. There are other notorious candidates like the disgraced Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy who is charged with multiple sex offenses but he is confident of winning a Senate slate through his worldwide network of supporters. Of course, this is a democratic country and everyone has a right to be voted on for elective positions. The only question is if they are qualified to hold elective positions and if elected, would they perform well. Sus!

Mabalacat City Mayor Crisostomo C. Garbo filed his COC last October 8, the last day of filing.

Before him, his opponent Atty. Geld Aquino filed his amid celebratory activities by his followers/

After the filing of COCs brouhaha, let’s see how these aspirants perform their duties.