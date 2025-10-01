FIESTA: BANKING MADE FUN & EASY

BDO Fiesta, acronym for "Financial Information and Education para sa Simpleng Tulay sa Asenso," kicked the Bulacan leg with a series of mini-fiestas on August 30 in Bocaue at the Northville 5 Covered Court; September 5 at the Victory Coliseum in in San Rafael; and on September 12 at the Barangay Poblacion Basketball Court, all in three-hour roadshows from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.

The BDO Fiesta campaign is a group-wide initiative by BDO Unibank showcasing its commitment to actively engaging with communities across the Philippines. By bringing banking services closer to locals and giving them more opportunities to access these services, BDO stays true to its word: "We are here, we are present, we are part of the community."

More than a roadshow, BDO Fiesta is a toast to community spirit, where guests are treated to games, prizes, and live entertainment, while also learning practical tips on saving, budgeting, and investing.

BDO Fiesta has toured provinces including Ilocos, Negros, Davao, and Bicol prior to Bulacan, where the bank brought together its people’s love for lively gatherings, music, and bayanihan via the Usapang Negosyo SME Forums (to help entrepreneurs enhance their access to financing solutions and provided them financial management guidance) in Marilao and Baliwag in August.

Then there were in-branch special offers and deals at BDO and BDO Network Bank branches in Bulacan where customers received special gifts for inquiring and signing up for BDO Unibank's Checking and Savings Account, Junior Savers (only at BDO Fiesta venues), Kabayan Savings (Overseas Filipinos), Home Loan, Auto Loan, BDO Pay, Credit Cards, Multipurpose Loan, Cash Management Services, BDO Life Insurance, BDO Non-Life Insurance, Trust (EIP, IMA, UITF), and BDO Network Bank's Savings Account, Kabayan Savings, Negosyante Loan, and Salary Loan.

BDO has a combined 53 BDO Unibank and BDO Network Bank branches in Bulacan, plus 165 teller machines and 22 cash deposit machines in the province, a host of banking solutions and a full suite of banking services for both entrepreneurs and individual clients that make banking easy and hassle-free.

“BDO constantly finds ways to be present in the communities to lead them towards a positive financial journey. Most of the time, our customers discover what we can do for them when they visit the branch. Through the BDO Fiesta, we are coming to them to become even more attuned to their financial needs and enhance their banking experience. BDO Fiesta is our way of joining Bulakenyos in their journey to asenso,” the bank said, adding “We know Bulacan is rich not just in heritage but in hardworking families and business owners. We’re here to support their dreams—whether big or small."

Alden Richards, the bank’s brand ambassador, loyal client and mainstay of BDO Fiesta roadshows, is overjoyed with the Bulacan leg and BDO for its commitment to bring banking closer and more fun to communities.

"Grabe, Bulacan! Thank you for the super warm welcome! Ang saya ko dahil naka-celebrate ako ng BDO Fiesta with all of you. Thank you again, BDO, for making banking Easy, Simple, and Secure! See you at the next BDO Fiesta and of course, see you at the branch!" (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)