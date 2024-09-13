Fiesta Kulinarya Celebrates CL’s Rich Culinary Heritage

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO – The Department of Trade and Industry Region 3 (DTI-3) recently concluded Fiesta Kulinarya 2024, which brought together food lovers, culinary artists, and entrepreneurs from Central Luzon in a two-day celebration of the region’s diverse and rich culinary traditions.

Held at SM City Pampanga’s Event Center on September 9-10, 2024, the event featured 25 food MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) showcasing their innovative products and flavors.

The festival highlighted the cooking demonstrations and free food tasting that attracted food enthusiasts and shoppers.

The event showcased the diverse food products of the seven provinces of Region 3.

Aurora exhibited their native delicacies, and cacao and coconut-based food products.

Bataan showed their gourmet marine products while Bulacan presented dairy products and other sweets and delicacies.

Nueva Ecija delighted visitors with their meat products, dairy, baked goods, and ice cream. Pampanga flaunted their San Nicolas cookies, uraro, hopia, and the biscotti de Sta. Ana.

Tarlac displayed a variety of sauces and condiments, calamansi-based products, puto, and chicharon.

Zambales MSMEs brandished their mango-products, pickled vegetables and wines.

DTI-3 OIC Regional Director Edna D. Dizon, who led the opening ceremony, emphasized the importance of supporting local food industries.

“This festival is a testament of our collective efforts and shared vision highlighting the role that culinary arts and creative industries play in shaping the economic landscape of the region,” she said.

Kapampangan chef and restaurateur Manuela Cherry Tan highlighted the importance of living up to Pampanga’s culinary reputation during the event.

“Now that Pampanga is geared to become the culinary capital. We have the responsibility to cook and prepare our foods better, not just in terms of its signature deliciousness but also in terms of its preservation, ensuring that our traditional foods and inherited recipes are in the heart of our communities,” the chef said.

In her message, DTI-Competitiveness and Innovation Group Assistant Secretary Leonila Baluyut said that the Fiesta Kulinarya is just in time for the Creative Industries Month celebration.

“Events like this are part of the creative tourism cluster of the Creative Industries which provide significant contributions in the economy. The Philippines is focusing on creative tourism by showcasing its unique culture, arts and heritage to attract more visitors,” she said.

Adding to the celebration of culinary arts was Chef Jam Melchor, who shared his insights on the deeper significance of food in our lives.

"Food is not merely a necessity, it is part of who we are. The art of preparing it is one of the oldest forms of cultural expressions. It transcends the boundaries of time, place, and language," Melchor said.

The chef highlighted how food plays a pivotal role in cultural identity and tradition.

Also gracing the opening ceremonies are Frances Canlas, Head, Local Economic and Investment Promotion Office representing Tarlac Governor Susan Yap; Marcela Giron of Giron Botanic Culture and Arts Center; and DTI-3 head Elenita Ordonio.