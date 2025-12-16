Fight fake news: LGC exec to media

A top executive of the Laus Group of Companies (LGC) has urged the local media practitioners to strengthen their commitment to accurate, factual, and reliable news amid the growing challenges of misinformation.

Speaking during the company’s “Thankful Together” media gathering, LGC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lisset Laus-Velasco underscored the crucial role journalists play in an era dominated by fast and fake news.

“Unfortunately, there are now so many ways of getting news that sometimes we can no longer determine what is fake and what is real. Sana tayo ang magtutuwid doon,” Laus-Velasco said.

She also reminded media practitioners to remain true to the profession and the responsibility that comes with it.

“As media, we have responsibilities: to provide the right news to our constituents and to the people we serve. We chose this career path, and we owe it to the public to deliver the truth,” she added.

Laus-Velasco, together with the entire Laus family, expressed gratitude to the Pampanga media community for its support and partnership with the company.

Also present at the gathering were Laus matriarch and MTL Food Corporation President Tess Laus, LGC President Paul Tristan Laus, Vice President and Executive Director Diorella Laus, and Executive Director Levy Adrian Laus.

The annual media holiday gathering was initiated several years ago by the company patriarch and LGC founder, the late Levy P. Laus.

“Despite everything that has happened and continues to happen in our country and around the world, marami pa rin tayong dapat ipagpasalamat, one of which is being gathered here together today,” Laus-Velasco said.

For his part, Paul Tristan Laus expressed optimism that the local media will continue to grow stronger.

He commended the efforts of media organizations such as the Central Luzon Media Association–Pampanga Chapter and the Pampanga Press Club for nurturing young journalists through campus journalism workshops.

“Our theme today is ‘Thankful Together,’ and it is very evident here. If we are thankful together, we will definitely be stronger together,” Paul Tristan said.