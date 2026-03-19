Fil-am filmmaker wins Oscar for best cinematography

A Filipino-American filmmaker, with Kapampangan roots, made history after becoming the first woman and Filipino-American to win the Oscar for Best Cinematography.

Autumn Cheyenne Durald Arkapaw received the prestigious award for the film Sinners during the 98th Academy Awards held on March 15, 2026 at the Dolby Theatre.

In her acceptance speech, Arkapaw dedicated the award to her family and paid tribute to the women who have been part of her journey.

Arkapaw’s mother is from Masantol Pampanga while his father is an African-American.

Prior to Sinners, she gained recognition for her work as a cinematographer in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Vice Governor Dennis Pineda, in his Facebook post, lauded Arkapaw’s achievement.

“Pagmaragul ta ya pu i Autumn Durald Arkapaw uling deng pipumpunan ng Kapampangan ibat la balen Masantol. Iya pu ing miparangalan at tinanggap Best Cinematography award ning Oscars king pelikulang ‘Sinners.’ Luid!” Pineda said.