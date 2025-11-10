File the plunder cases now

No day will pass where media outlets- print and broadcast- comment and make clear analysis about the massive corruption perpetrated by some senators and congressmen who for many years now are in cahoots with those thieves in the Department of Public Works and Highways. Billions of taxpayers’ money pocketed by here raiders of public funds. My own take. Jailed Janet Napoles is lower in scale if compared to the individuals with sticky fingers now under investigation. (What is taking the government too long in prosecuting this bad people?) Corruption is too glaring. Fully paid ghost projects. What? You need more evidence? File the cases, forthwith! Inip na ang mamayan.

I hope you remember this screaming headline. NAPOLES CAMP TO FILE 'PORK' RAPS VS 120 LAWMAKERS. That was the banner of a national paper sometime in 2017. The twists of fate, Napoles was jailed and none of the 120 members of the House of Representatives was indicted. It was an indicative of partial justice. Yesterday and today, is it the same banana? ( mga sapsap lang ang makukulong?) Remember also the headlines about former Undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao ? The news and editorial comments at that time said Lao was a former aide of Senator Bong Go. Lao was with the procurement service of the Department of Budget and Management.

Based on the hearing at the senate, it was reported that Lao took charge in purchasing face masks and face shields.(kaya pala pinagpipilitan tayong magsuot ng face shields noon kahit hindi kailangan). Lao denied all accusations. Another corruption issue which was one of the most talked about topics on public affairs programs on television and radio is the unexplained hundreds of million appropriation of the Presidential Communication Office and flagged by the Commission on Audit. Every accusation aired what follows are denials after denials. Walang pagkakaiba, ganoon din ngayon di ba? Senators Jinggoy Estrada, Chiz Escudero, Bong Go and Joel Villanueva are on the denial mode. Same thing on the part of fore House of Representatives Speaker Martin Romualdez.

(Two friends talking over bottles of light beers: 'Pare kunwari nahuli ka ni kumare na may kasamang babae sa kwarto at pareho kayong hubad at ginagawa ninyo ang alam mo na, paano mo ito lulusutan? His friend quick reply: Pare huwag mong kalimutan ang 11th commandment. Thou shall not admit! Huwag umamin, sabihin mo nabasa ka sa ulan at naghubad ka at nadulas ka lang. He he he. End of conversation).