Filinvest Mimosa Plus unveils Leeroy New Art Installation

There's a growing resurgence in exploring the Filipino cultural identity, with familiar folklores and traditions being rediscovered in ways that feel present and accessible once again.

In Clark, a new public art installation brings these narratives back into shared spaces, reintroducing

Filipino mythology into the public realm where people can move through, engage with, and experience it together.

At Filinvest Mimosa Plus, Mebuyan’s Cloud, a permanent installation by Filipino contemporary artist

Leeroy New, was recently launched to the public. Leeroy New is a Filipino contemporary artist known for

large-scale, immersive installations that span sculpture, architecture, and performance. He has gained

recognition for using unconventional and recycled materials to create artworks designed to occupy and

transform public spaces.

His work frequently draws from Philippine folklore as seen in projects like Balete, Aliens of Manila, and

Mebuyan’s Colony. New has also participated in multiple international biennials and triennials, including

those in Sydney, Honolulu, Busan, Fukuoka, Singapore, Setouchi, Lahore, and Ulaanbaatar. His

collaborations encompass multiple disciplines, including fashion and performance, reinforcing his

position as a leading figure in contemporary Filipino art.

Mebuyan’s Cloud is inspired by Philippine mythological figure Mebuyan, a goddess associated with fertility and the underworld in Bagobo and Manobo traditions. While earlier works in New’s Mebuyan series were temporary, this installation is constructed entirely from metal, marking a shift toward permanence. It positions not as a reference point from the past, but as something that can occupy space in the present.

The installation was formally unveiled in the presence of Don Ubaldo, First Vice President and Head of Filinvest Townships; Leeroy New, the artist behind Mebuyan’s Cloud; and Atty. Noelle Mina Meneses,

Vice President for Business Development and Business Enhancement Group of Clark Development Corporation.

They were joined by members of the local community and representatives from the creative sector.

Reintroducing Culture through Shared Space

Installed at The Creative Park in Filinvest Mimosa Plus, the work is meant to be entered and navigated.

Its suspended, interconnected elements create pathways that visitors move through rather than

observe from a distance. The experience unfolds through interaction, making the artwork inseparable from the people who engage with it.

That quality gives the installation a distinct cultural role. In today's digital age, the act of gathering in a

shared physical space gains added significance. Here, connection is not mediated by a device but shaped

by proximity and movement. The reference to Filipino mythology further grounds the installation,

reintroducing cultural narratives into the collective community experience.

Don Ubaldo, First Vice President and Head of Filinvest Townships, noted that projects like this help

define the purpose of shared environments. “We see our parks as engaging third spaces where people can gather and connect in meaningful ways. With Mebuyan’s Cloud, we are proud to bring in elements

of Filipino culture through a permanent public artwork that people can experience up close.

It adds another layer to how our parks function, not just as places to spend time in, but as community spaces

where people can learn, encounter culture, and enrich their everyday lives.”

Mebuyan’s Cloud offers a direct and grounded way of engaging with local art and culture. It creates a space where people move together, experience something at the same time, and reconnect—both with

one another and with the narratives that continue to inform the Filipino identity.

Visitors are invited to experience Mebuyan’s Cloud at The Creative Park in Filinvest Mimosa Plus. The

public art installation is open to the public daily from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM. For more information and updates, you may visit mimosaplus.com.ph or follow Filinvest Mimosa Plus's .

Filinvest Mimosa Plus Leisure City is a 201-hectare township in Clark, Pampanga. It integrates residential, commercial, and hospitality components within a setting anchored by a 36-hole GEO-certified golf course and green open spaces. The township is home to a range of offerings, including hotels, retail establishments, campus-style office spaces, co-living spaces, high-end residential developments, and

lifestyle parks. Designed as a thriving business and leisure destination, Filinvest Mimosa Plus forms part

of Filinvest’s broader portfolio of masterplanned township. ( Press Release)