Filipino Food Month 2026 opened in Clark Freeport

Bringhe steaming in clay pots, sisig sizzling on iron plates, tibok‑tibok melting sweetly.

Clark Freeport opened Filipino Food Month 2026 with Kapampangan heritage on the table.

Food became the language of unity as 147 guests — officials, chefs, entrepreneurs, and cultural leaders — gathered recently at Nayon sa Clark to celebrate Filipino identity through cuisine.

The theme “Pamangan: Pamana Qñg Dulang – Savor the Flavors of Metro Clark” aligns with the national observance of Filipino Food Month under Presidential Proclamation No. 469, s. 2018.

The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) said the initiative is part of its strategy "to diversify tourism beyond meetings and events, positioning food as both cultural asset and economic opportunity.'

CDC President Agnes Devanadera and Chairman Edgardo Pamintuan led the event.

The two officials were joined by Department of Tourism (DOT) and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Region III officials.

“Food is not just nourishment. It is culture, passion, and identity,” Devanadera said.

The Food Showcase featured heirloom dishes from Metro Clark — Porac, Angeles City, Mabalacat City, Capas, and Tarlac — alongside Clark hotels.

The dishes included burong nasi (fermented rice) with mustasa (mustard greens), ampalaya (bitter melon), and talong ; pindang damulag (cured carabao meat); kilayin (pork and liver stew); bistek Kapampangan (Kapampangan beef steak); bulanglang (vegetable soup with guava broth); sisig (chopped pork dish, sizzling style); tibok‑tibok (carabao milk pudding); and bobotu (steamed rice cake in banana leaves).

Hotels like Marriott, Hilton, Park Inn, Quest, Royce, Midori, Swissôtel, and Widus presented curated menus blending tradition with modern presentation. They showed how Clark’s hospitality sector is embracing heritage as a competitive edge.

The program also rolled out a month‑long calendar of food fairs, culinary tours, and industry engagements designed to strengthen tourism demand and support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the region. Press Release