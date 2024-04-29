Filipino Food Month celebration culminates

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The celebration of Filipino Food Month (FFM) in Pampanga closes with government agencies leading events at the Marquee Ayala Mall in Angeles City on April 23, Tuesday.

Kadiwa Pop-up Stores were opened during the culmination where local farmers, food producers and food sellers showcased their products and the rich culinary heritage of Pampanga and the region.

The event also hosted a still life painting event and the recognition of the Most Innovative Food Product for the event.

The FFM is held annually in April, according to Proclamation 469 Series of 2018.

The closing celebrations this year were led by the Philippine Culinary Heritage Movement, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, and the Department of Agriculture through its Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division.

This year’s celebration runs with the theme “Kalutong Filipino, Lakas ng Kabataang Makabago.

“Ito ay upang mabigyan ng kamalayan ang mga kabataan tungkol sa mga lokal na pagkain at maipakita ang kanilang magiging malaking kontribusyon at responsibilidad sa pagpepreserba ng Filipino culinary and heritage,” the DA said.