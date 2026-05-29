Filipino Innovators Rise at TechQuest

Inside a competition arena filled with moving robots, flashing sensors, and cheering students, a bigger story unfolded in Makati City: the rise of a new generation of Filipino innovators determined to prove that world-class talent can thrive anywhere in the Philippines.

More than 60 high school students from 32 schools across regions gathered for TechQuest National Robotics Challenge for Academia, a nationwide robotics competition spearheaded by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and DigiPlus Foundation, the social development arm of DigiPlus Interactive Corp. For two days, students from different backgrounds and provinces competed not only for championship titles, but for the opportunity to represent the Philippines on the international stage.

But beyond the robotics arena, TechQuest became a powerful reflection on how Filipino youth are transforming curiosity into innovation and ambition into opportunity.

For many participants, it was their first time traveling outside their hometown to compete nationally. Some came from public schools with limited access to advanced technology, carrying with them months of preparation, self-study, and determination. Armed with robotic kits, programming skills, and teamwork, they engineered autonomous robots capable of completing complex tasks under time pressure.

The competition tested not only technical capability, but also creativity, adaptability, leadership, and resilience - qualities that are increasingly essential in a technology-driven world.

“TechQuest is more than a competition, it is a launchpad for Filipino youth to realize that their ideas matter and that they can compete with the best in the world,” said Celeste Jovenir, Chief Operating Officer of DigiPlus Foundation. “When we invest in young innovators, we are also investing in the future of the Philippines. These students represent the kind of talent, creativity, and determination that can drive our nation towards a more advanced tech-driven world,” she added.

Mounted under DigiPlus Foundation’s FutureSmart program, TechQuest serves as a part of the foundation’s long-term commitment to empowering Filipino learners through technology education, robotics, and future-ready skills development. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between education and industry while helping the students discover pathways toward careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The competition also highlighted the importance of collaboration in building a stronger innovation ecosystem for the country. TechQuest was made possible through the collective efforts of DICT- SPARK (Strengthening the Philippine Workplace through Adaptive and Responsive Digital Knowledge), DICT- ICT Literacy and Competency Development Bureau (ILCDB), the Robotics and Programming Guild of the Philippines, and ZMRobo, whose support helped bring advanced robotics education closer to Filipino students nationwide.

For the DICT, TechQuest is essential in strengthening the country’s digital competitiveness and nurturing globally capable talent.

“Empowering the next generation of innovators is critical to building a digitally competitive Philippines,” said Attorney Leandro Angelo Aguirre, Undersecretary for Strategic Initiatives and Industry and Competency Development of DICT. “Through initiatives like TechQuest are not only developing technical skills, but also fostering innovation, collaboration, and problem-solving among young Filipinos. These are the skills that will help shape the future of our nation,” he added.

Emerging as overall champion was the University of the Cordilleras from Cordillera Administrative Region, followed by the Philippine Science High School- SOCCSKSARGEN Region Campus as first runner-up, while Cabatuan National Comprehensive High School from Region VI secured second runner-up.

Beyond the championship titles, several schools also received special recognition for excellence and impact. Cabatuan National Comprehensive High School earned the “Multiply the Good Award” for its inspiring video entry highlighting how robotics transformed the students’ lives and aspirations.

Other awardees included:

●Best in Robot Design — University of the Cordilleras

●Best in Innovation Award — Carig Integrated School / Aglipay National High School

●P.L.U.S. Factor Award — Quirino General High School and Nagtipunan National High School

●Best Coach Award — San Jose National High School led by Warren Kim Codilan

●Very Important Programmer Award — Ilocos Norte National High School

●Master of Robotics Award — Ateneo de Zamboanga University Junior High School

This year’s winners will now carry the Philippine flag to international robotics competitions in China, Malaysia, and Vietnam, where they will compete against top student innovators from across Asia. Their journey reflects a growing reality: Filipino students are no longer simply catching up in robotics and technology innovation- they are beginning to stand out.

As DigiPlus Foundation continues to expand its FutureSmart program nationwide, TechQuest demonstrated what becomes possible when young Filipinos are given access to technology, mentorship, and opportunities to innovate for impact.

In every root assembled, every line of code written, and every challenge completed inside the arena, these students carried something far greater than the hope of winning.

They carried the future of Filipino innovation.

###

DigiPlus Foundation, formerly known as BingoPlus Foundation, is the social development arm of DigiPlus Interactive Corp., the pioneer and leading digital entertainment powerhouse behind BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone. Registered and licensed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) as a social welfare and development agency, the foundation is committed to advancing inclusive and sustainable development across the Philippines through programs focused on education, healthcare, inclusive empowerment, livelihood, and disaster resilience, guided by its purpose of multiplying the good.