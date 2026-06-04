Final call for 14th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards as programme recognises rising hubs in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao

The gala dinner and presentation of the 14th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards will be held on Thursday, 20 August 2026 at Shangri-La The Fort, Manila. As part of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series, winners from the Philippines are eligible to compete with peers overseas for the chance to be hailed Best in Asia at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final in December 2026.

Entries are still open. Key dates for the 2026 edition are:

19 June 2026 – Entries Close

6-28 July 2026 – Site Inspections

29 July 2026 – Final Judging

20 August 2026 – Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony in Manila

11 December 2026 – Regional Grand Final Gala Dinner in Bangkok, Thailand

Luzon at the fore

The 14th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards programme is recognising the country's finest real estate as markets adjacent to Metro Manila come to the fore, demonstrating steady economic progress. Public infrastructure projects, including the North-South Commuter Railway and CALAX, are enhancing interprovincial connectivity, influencing demand patterns from Central to Southern Luzon. Residential property prices in these markets posted significant gains in 2025, comparable to the National Capital Region, while clustering townships across Central Luzon and Calabarzon point to a deliberate, market-led shift toward master-planned communities outside the capital.

Cyndy Tan Jarabata, chairperson of the independent judging panel and president of TAJARA Leisure & Hospitality Group Inc., said: "Our newly introduced categories for 2026 directly reflect the progress we're observing across Luzon's property markets, particularly in Batangas, Laguna, Cavite, and Pampanga. The infrastructure rollout has transformed secondary markets into mature growth corridors with enhanced accessibility and logistical integration. Our awards also recognise that developers are transitioning from purely residential delivery to creating integrated, master-planned ecosystems with ample civic spaces as well as landmark assets that establish a sense of place. We're thrilled to see how developers are keeping up with international living standards by embedding wellness attributes into their spaces, allocating for active design and biophilic elements. We anticipate celebrating these examples of excellence at the awards."

Visayas and Mindanao on the ascent

The 14th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards programme is also ready to elevate the finest real estate down south as Visayas and Mindanao markets continue their ascent.

Cebu continues to drive regional growth with steady mixed-use, office, and MICE demand while Davao records one of highest office occupancy rates among established hubs nationwide. Cities such as Iloilo have posted impressive office take-up, attracting high-value outsourcing companies, and even significant condominium absorption. Meanwhile, competitive talent costs in cities like Bacolod and Cagayan de Oro are supporting corporate decentralisation and deepening economic growth. Additionally, pristine resorts across the islands continue to be discovered, with markets such as Bohol, Palawan, and Siargao attracting locators worldwide.

Cyndy Tan Jarabata added: "Opening dedicated categories for Visayas and Mindanao is an acknowledgment of where the country's boldest real estate stories are now being written. We see that regional developers have become legitimate forces, competing head-to-head with national players and delivering projects that stand shoulder to shoulder with Metro Manila’s finest built spaces. The entries that have poured in over the years, from Cebu to Davao and beyond, tell us that Visayas and Mindanao are now leading, not following. Enterprises in these secondary markets have matured, and our awards are evolving right alongside them. We look forward to reviewing entries that prove scale and innovation are no longer the exclusive domain of one city."