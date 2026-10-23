‘FinEd’ is fine!

Financial literacy. Financial wellness. Financial security. In sum, financial education or ‘FinEd’ is simply fine, especially when it translates to practical financial management skills, improved economic well-being, and long-term financial resilience.

FinEd is definitely fine when the learning curve is up with lessons on saving, budgeting, financial planning, investments, entrepreneurship, managing debt, avoiding scams, and even retirement planning.

For many years now, BDO Unibank, Inc., via the BDO Foundation and in partnership with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), has been relentlessly pursuing financial inclusion through FinEd, a strategic initiative that supports national and global development goals.

The initiative forms part of BDO Foundation's continuing financial education advocacy, implemented in partnership with BSP and various public and private sector organizations---among them Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the City Government of Pasig and the Batanes Provincial Government ---to help more Filipinos build healthy financial habits and achieve greater financial security.

Golden Flame of Partnership Award

Very recently, the AFP honored BDO Foundation for its financial education program for the armed forces which has benefited more than 73,000 personnel as of December 2025. The foundation’s partnership project with the AFP and BSP has helped improve the financial literacy of Philippine Air Force, Philippine Army, and Philippine Navy personnel.

Former AFP chief of staff Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr. conferred the Golden Flame of Partnership Award to BDO Foundation at the AFP Recognition of Stakeholders Ceremony in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

“This is the first time that we are giving this kind of award,” the former AFP chief said during his last flag raising ceremony that celebrated the 10th anniversary of the arbitral ruling on the West Philippine Sea.

The Golden Flame of Partnership Award symbolized the invaluable partnership and steadfast commitment of the foundation, AFP, and BSP to advancing financial literacy and financial wellness among military and civilian personnel of the armed forces.

The partnership program included customized financial education modules covering lessons on saving, budgeting, financial planning, investments, entrepreneurship, managing debt, avoiding scams, and retirement planning.

BDO Foundation, the AFP, and BSP likewise co-developed and produced the AFP Financial Education Trainer’s Manual and facilitated the conduct of training of trainers sessions, empowering AFP instructors to teach financial literacy lessons.

Six educational military-focused videos were also produced as part of the learning tools provided and made available on BDO’s official YouTube channel.

These significant contributions integrated financial education into the regular training program of the AFP, the service commands, and the Philippine Military Academy, further enhancing the financial capability, preparedness, and overall well-being of AFP personnel and their families.

Launched in 2019, the ongoing financial education program supports BSP’s National Strategy for Financial Inclusion. It contributes to the achievement of the AFP Transformation Roadmap to build a better and stronger armed forces.