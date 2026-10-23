‘FinEd’ is fine!

Financial literacy. Financial wellness. Financial security. In sum, financial education or ‘FinEd’ is simply fine, especially when it translates to practical financial management skills, improved economic well-being, and long-term financial resilience.
FinEd is definitely fine when the learning curve is up with lessons on saving, budgeting, financial planning, investments, entrepreneurship, managing debt, avoiding scams, and even retirement planning.
For many years now, BDO Unibank, Inc., via the BDO Foundation and in partnership with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), has been relentlessly pursuing financial inclusion through FinEd, a strategic initiative that supports national and global development goals.
The initiative forms part of BDO Foundation's continuing financial education advocacy, implemented in partnership with BSP and various public and private sector organizations---among them Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the City Government of Pasig and the Batanes Provincial Government ---to help more Filipinos build healthy financial habits and achieve greater financial security.
Golden Flame of Partnership Award
Very recently, the AFP honored BDO Foundation for its financial education program for the armed forces which has benefited more than 73,000 personnel as of December 2025. The foundation’s partnership project with the AFP and BSP has helped improve the financial literacy of Philippine Air Force, Philippine Army, and Philippine Navy personnel.
Former AFP chief of staff Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr. conferred the Golden Flame of Partnership Award to BDO Foundation at the AFP Recognition of Stakeholders Ceremony in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.
“This is the first time that we are giving this kind of award,” the former AFP chief said during his last flag raising ceremony that celebrated the 10th anniversary of the arbitral ruling on the West Philippine Sea.
The Golden Flame of Partnership Award symbolized the invaluable partnership and steadfast commitment of the foundation, AFP, and BSP to advancing financial literacy and financial wellness among military and civilian personnel of the armed forces.
The partnership program included customized financial education modules covering lessons on saving, budgeting, financial planning, investments, entrepreneurship, managing debt, avoiding scams, and retirement planning.
BDO Foundation, the AFP, and BSP likewise co-developed and produced the AFP Financial Education Trainer’s Manual and facilitated the conduct of training of trainers sessions, empowering AFP instructors to teach financial literacy lessons.
Six educational military-focused videos were also produced as part of the learning tools provided and made available on BDO’s official YouTube channel.
These significant contributions integrated financial education into the regular training program of the AFP, the service commands, and the Philippine Military Academy, further enhancing the financial capability, preparedness, and overall well-being of AFP personnel and their families.
Launched in 2019, the ongoing financial education program supports BSP’s National Strategy for Financial Inclusion. It contributes to the achievement of the AFP Transformation Roadmap to build a better and stronger armed forces.
Financial inclusion for Pasig stakeholders
Over in Pasig City, BDO Foundation and the BSP partnered with the city government for a FinEd program designed to help
vulnerable sectors facing financial challenges, giving them the opportunity to learn practical financial management skills, improve their economic well-being, and build long-term financial resilience.
In line with the city government’s efforts to promote participatory good governance and responsive public service, BDO Foundation, the BSP and the city government expanded access to financial education to relocated families, micro-entrepreneurs, persons recovering from drug use, solo parents, persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and many others.
Aligned with BSP’s National Strategy for Financial Inclusion, the financial education program for Pasig City stakeholders aims to complement the local government’s existing livelihood and social reintegration initiatives.
"After completing livelihood and skills training, they also need to understand how to manage and sustain a business," said Zenaida Concepcion, officer-in-charge of the Pasig City Anti-Drug Abuse Office.
"Financial assistance is available through the local government, but financial education helps ensure that beneficiaries are equipped to make informed decisions and improve their quality of life," she added.
Fish N’ LEarn
FinEd ‘got better from fine’ upnorth when more than 50 fisherfolk from all six municipalities of Batanes were equipped with practical knowledge on budgeting, saving, debt management, insurance, and financial planning after attending a Fish N’ LEarn financial education session.
Organized by BDO Foundation, the BSP and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources or BFAR, the training session focused on essential financial skills in savings, budgeting, debt management, and micro-entrepreneurship.
Using real-life and contextualized scenarios designed specifically for fishing communities, the FinEd lessons were simulated using a special game kit that allowed participants to earn, borrow, sell, and buy using the money they earned.
A separate training of trainers (TOT) session was conducted for personnel of the municipal agriculture offices. These TOT participants will take the lead in rolling out the training program to other fishing communities in the province.
Beyond FinEd, the initiative also provided participants with immediate access to formal financial services, as representatives from the province's three banking institutions assisted participants in opening bank accounts. This complemented the lessons on budgeting and saving, allowing them to immediately apply what they learned and take a concrete step toward improving their financial health.
By combining FinEd with access to formal financial services, Fish N' LEarn helps fisherfolk move from learning to doing, empowering them to build savings, prepare for emergencies, and plan more confidently for the future.
"Natutunan ko po sa training na kailangan magdagdag ng ibang negosyo, tapos yung pag-iipon, tapos iwasan din yung pangungutang, paglalaan ng pera sa mga katulad ng paluwagan at pag-iwas sa mga scam," said participant Ramil Gonzales. (I learned that we need to add other ways of making a living, saving, avoiding debt, pooling money in lending circles, and avoiding scams.)
The FinEd training session was attended by officials from the Batanes provincial government and the six municipal governments, BSP, BFAR, and BDO Foundation, highlighting a shared commitment to strengthening financial capability among underserved communities.
It forms part of broader efforts to promote financial inclusion by bringing financial education to communities that traditionally have limited access to formal financial services.
Emphasizing the importance of financial literacy in helping families build a more secure future, BDO Foundation president Mario A. Deriquito shared that “managing money is just like fishing.”
"Ang training na ito ay tungkol sa isang mahalagang bagay—kung paano mas mapapakinabangan ang bawat pisong pinaghirapan ninyo para sa mas maayos na pagpaplano para sa kinabukasan ninyo at ng inyong mga pamilya. Ang paghawak ng pera, kung tutuusin, ay katulad din ng pangingisda—kailangan ng paghahanda at pag-iingat." (This training is about one important thing—how to maximize every peso you save to better plan your future and the future of your family. Managing money is just like fishing—it needs preparation and caution.)
"Empowering people with financial knowledge contributes not only to stronger families and communities but also to broader national development goals of reducing poverty, promoting decent work, and building inclusive and sustainable societies," he said. (Jovi T. De Leon/SunStar Pampanga)
It’s all about trust
When the trust of millions of Filipinos propels you to the top for another winning milestone, it comes with a reciprocal pledge to do more, get better and stronger, and with BDO Unibank, Inc., find more ways to serve the banking and finance community.
“We thank and share this achievement with you, our loyal clients,” said BDO in appreciation, after being named anew as the Best Bank in the Philippines during New York-based Global Finance magazine’s 33rd Annual Best Bank Awards ceremony held in Bangkok, Thailand this October.
In its website, Global Finance stated that the award honors BDO's strength, innovation, and service excellence.
Global Finance shared that the winners of this year’s awards are those banks that attended carefully to their customers’ needs in difficult markets and accomplished strong results while laying the foundations for future success. Winning organizations managed their assets and liabilities in a savvy way in light of consistent uncertainty over tariffs and global trade.
It added that the award recognizes banks that have demonstrated strength, innovation, and excellence in serving their customers amid a rapidly changing financial landscape.
“The global banking sector continues to demonstrate resilience despite geopolitical volatility, regulatory pressure, and growing fintech competition,” said Joseph D. Giarraputo, founder and editorial director of Global Finance. “The Best Bank Awards 2026 honor the institutions that best manage their assets and liabilities while investing in digital innovation and AI to meet the changing needs of their clients.”
In selecting these top banks, Global Finance considered factors that ranged from the quantitative objective to the informed subjective. Objective criteria considered included: growth in assets, profitability, geographic reach, strategic relationships, new business development, and innovation in products. Subjective criteria included the opinions of equity analysts, credit rating analysts, banking consultants, and others involved in the industry.
All selections were made by the editors of Global Finance after extensive consultations with corporate financial executives, bankers and banking consultants, and analysts throughout the world. In addition, banks were encouraged to submit entries supporting their selection.
The winners, which have been chosen in more than 150 countries, territories, and districts across Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Caribbean, Central America, Central & Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America, and Western Europe, were evaluated based on their transaction volume, scope of global coverage, customer service, competitive pricing and innovative technologies.
One of the country’s most awarded banks, BDO has received other titles over the years from Global Finance including Best Safest Bank, Best Foreign Exchange Provider, and Best Trade Finance Bank.
Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,000 readers in 185 countries, territories and districts. Global Finance’s audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. Its website — GFMag.com — offers analysis and articles that are the legacy of 38 years of experience in international financial markets. Global Finance is headquartered in New York, with offices around the world. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community. (Jovi T. De Leon/SunStar Pampanga)