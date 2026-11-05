Fire hits factory at Subic Freeport

A fire broke out at the Jinboway Technology Ltd. Corporation factory inside the Subic Gateway Park Phase II in the Subic Bay Freeport on Wednesday night.

Authorities said the fire started at the building's third floor at 10 PM on November 4, 2026.

The blaze lasted for over eight hours untill Thursday morning, November 5, 2026.

Several portions of the three-storey facility were gutted.

Two people , including a firefighter, were reportedly injured in the incident.

The fire spread to nearby structures before firefighters declared it under control.

The blaze was fueled by stockpiles of combustible raw materials like plastics, textiles, and synthetic materials used in bag production.

Personnel of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Fire Department and the Olongapo City emergency services Command Center responded to the scene to suppress the blaze.