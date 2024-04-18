Fire hits Mount Arayat anew

ARAYAT — A forest fire razed at least 12 hectares of trees and grass at Mount Arayat on Wednesday afternoon, April 17, 2024.

Authorities said the fire started at around 4 PM and lasted for several hours on Wednesday night.

The cause of fire and the extent of damage is yet to be determined by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) as of yesterday noon.

Videos and photos posted on social media showed a vast area of fire razing a portion of the mountain.

Netizens said the fire was visible from residential areas in Barangays San Agustin, San Miguel and San Pablo in Magalang town, and Barangay Baliti in Arayat.

This is the second time this month that fire hit Mt. Arayat after the bush fire reported on April 5, 2024.

The incident reportedly affected an estimated 12-hectare open space including a private property and parts of the protected forest reservation area.