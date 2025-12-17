Fire Officer 3 (FO3) James Vergara of the Angeles City Fire Station | Bureau of Fire Protection Region 3

While many celebrate Christmas in the warmth of their homes, there are Angeleños who remain awake, standing in the face of danger, ready to risk their own lives to save others.

One of them is FO3 James Vergara. For him, Christmas is not a time for rest but a solemn vow of service.

Whenever he looks back on his Christmas memories, FO3 James returns to his simple childhood in Nepo Subdivision, with his parents, during a time when happiness was uncomplicated.

New clothes accompanied by reminders to “take care of them so they can still be used next year,” street-side treats, and above all, the presence of family.

These memories now give him strength, especially every time he faces danger with no certainty of returning home.

Family, especially his mother, is his strongest source of support.

“There is nothing like a mother’s care,” says FO3 James.

As a firefighter and member of the Special Rescue Force, FO3 James is among the first responders to fires, disasters, earthquakes, and rescue operations, any time, any day.

Duty knows no schedule: midnight, dawn, dinner time, or even on Christmas and New Year.

While others count the food on their tables, they count seconds figuring out how to save lives.

One of the most unforgettable moments for him was a rescue operation involving a suicidal individual at SM Clark.

Even on his day off, he answered the call of duty.

“I didn’t know what could happen. We could fall together, I could slip, or he could suddenly jump.”

In those moments, he stood between life and death—carrying fear, the weight of responsibility as a breadwinner, and the question “What will happen to my family if I’m the one who doesn’t make it back?”

But despite everything, he moved forward and the life before him was saved.

This is not a lone story. There were rescues on billboards, in Abacan, and in many other places — operations that repeatedly prove their work requires not just physical strength, but courage of the heart.

This Christmas season, FO3 James offers a reminder to every household. One that comes from someone who faces the consequences of negligence every day:

“Unplug faulty appliances, check LPG tanks, avoid overloads and octopus connections, and be cautious with holiday decorations.”

“In the middle of parties, sometimes we don’t notice that appliances are already overheating," he added.

And in every Christmas, where the community is safe, there lies the quiet sacrifice of people like FO3 James Vergara willing to risk everything so others may continue to hold their loved ones close. (via Angeles City Information Office)