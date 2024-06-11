Fire victims get P20K each from prov'l gov't

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Thirteen families who lost their homes to fire incidents recently received P20,000 each in financial assistance from the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

The funds will help them start over in building their homes.

Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda and his sister, former Board Member Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab, distributed the cheques to the beneficiaries on Monday, June 10 at the New Legislative Building.

The beneficiaries are from Mabalacat and San Fernando, and the municipalities of Magalang, Floridablanca, Sta. Rita, Mexico, and Sta. Ana.

The financial assiatnce was sourced from the Emergency Shelter Assistance Program funded by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC).