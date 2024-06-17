Fire victims get support from DSWD

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Fire victims in Barangay San Nicolas in Mexico town received assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Regional Office over the weekend.

The fire victims received kits containing food packs and other basic needs.

The distribution of aid was facilitated by Municipal Mayor Rodencio “Ruding” S. Gonzales, Municipal Administrator Jonathan Pangan, staff from the DSWD Regional Office, and the Municipal Social Welfare and Development (MSWD) office headed by Sharmaine Pabustan-Sigua.

Gonzales said the local government of Mexico will assist the fire victims by providing financial assistance.