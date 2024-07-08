Firing range, tunnel found in POGO hub

PORAC --- An indoor firing range and underground tunnel were discovered inside a leisure hub near the Lucky South 99, the raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Porac town.

Governor Dennis Pineda requested and led the search of the resort on Saturday, July 7, after receiving information about alleged illegal activities inside the compound.

“Sa search na aking ipinakiusap gawin at pinayagan ng korte dahil sa kasong human trafficking, heto ang mga nakita ng pulis at barangay officials sa Daisy St., Purok 6 sa Barangay Señora sa bayan ng Porac: isang firing range, isang malalim na underground tunnel papunta sa bahay sa gitna ng lake,” Pineda said.

He added that items suspected to have been used for torture, along with other documents, were also found inside the property.

Two Filipino incorporators of Whirlwind Corporation were also inside the leisure hub during the search.