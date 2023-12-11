Firm closure leaves 200 workers jobless

MINALIN — Christmas will not be so merry for around 200 factory workers, mostly from this town, after their workplace has been shut down for alleged emission of foul odor.

Employees of Global Econ Builders Corporation (GEBC) have been enduring the income loss for three months now after the local government ordered the closure of the company.

Vice Mayor Rondon Mercado said the closure order on GEBC was made following complaints of smoke emission from residents of Barangays Sta. Maria, Lourdes, and Sto. Domingo in this town.

Its total shutdown, however, did not resolve the foul odor lingering in the air around the affected communities, Mercado said.

Mercado, together with Barangay Sta. Maria Chairman Poljon Intal and his council, conducted a surprise inspection at the GEBC plant on November 12 due to complaints of foul odor.

The inspection, broadcasted live via Intal’s Facebook live, showed a dormant site with no ongoing operations.

“Napatunayan naman na po na hindi po sa amin nanggagaling ang masangsang na amoy. Kami po mismong empleyado wala po kaming naaamoy sa mismong site kaya alam po namin na hindi sa amin nanggagaling ‘yun,” a GEBC employee who asked for anonymity told Sun.Star Pampanga.

The workers also said their company has valid permits from the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) which requires them to conduct regular air emission tests.

They added that the company has implemented several precautionary measures to ensure that it will not pollute the air around it.

“Nakikiusap po kami na sana ay hayaan na kaming makapagtrabaho at kumita ulit. Magpa-Pasko po at wala po kaming maihain sa Noche Buena at Media Noche para sa mga pamilya namin dahil wala po kaming kita,” the employee said.