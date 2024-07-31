Firm registrations in CL increase to 5.68%: SEC

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday reported a 5.68 percent increase in company registrations in Central Luzon during the first half of this year.

SEC said a total of 1,508 newly incorporated entities were registered in the first half of 2024, compared to 1,427 in the first semester of 2023.

The increase spans various sectors, including 329 regular stock corporations, 488 non-stock corporations, 70 partnerships, 138 one-person corporations, and 483 companies with less than five incorporators.

About 77 percent of newly incorporated firms registered at SEC in the first half of 2024 are from Central Luzon.

Region 3 was followed by Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, and Ilocos regions.

"The 5.68 percent increase signals robust business activity and investor confidence in the region. The increase in company registrations is a positive indicator of economic vitality," the Commission said.

The SEC also attributed the increase to its digital initiatives, zero-contact policy, and paperless transactions.

These include the Electronic Simplified Processing of Application for Registration of Company (eSPARC) in April 2021 and its subsystem, the One Day Submission and Electronic Registration of Companies (OneSEC) in September 2021.

The Commission recently launched the third wave of its digital initiatives, which includes the SEC Zuper Easy Registration Online (ZERO) and Electronic Submission Authentication Portal (eSAP).

"This growth aligns with broader economic trends, where an emphasis on sustainability and technological advancement are driving new business formations. The SEC's efforts to streamline registration processes and reduce bureaucratic hurdles have also contributed to this surge. We are committed to maintaining a regulatory environment that supports innovation and growth while ensuring investor protection," SEC said.