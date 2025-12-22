Firm unveils best place to work for in PH

Major Philippine employers have secured strong representation on the prestigious inaugural Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ Southeast Asia list, published today, Fortune in collaboration with Great Place To Work® ASEAN & ANZ.

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list first published in the US in 1998 has long been one of the most recognised workplace benchmarks in North America. This year marks a major expansion of that legacy into Southeast Asia.

More than 1.3 million employees across ten markets were invited to assess trust, fairness and support at work, with over 550,000 verified survey responses shaping the inaugural regional rankings.

Evelyn Kwek, Managing Director of Great Place To Work ASEAN & ANZ, said the list reflects a region-wide commitment to workplace culture.

“For decades, the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For List defined the gold standard for great workplaces in the US. Following the list’s global expansion – with the launch of the inaugural Europe list in 2024 – Southeast Asia now joins this international standard of excellence.

This first-ever list reflects a diverse and dynamic region that is coming into its own by recognizing organizations that have intentionally built environments where people feel trusted and supported to do their best work. The decades of research and millions of employee voices collected in our data has shown that when that trust is strong, businesses grow in ways that lift up people, communities, and entire economies," Kwek said.

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For Southeast Asia list is the region’s most comprehensive measure of the employee experience, based on Great Place To Work’s proprietary Trust Index™ Survey.

Rankings are driven primarily by confidential employee feedback, with company-provided information used to confirm basic eligibility and context. Only companies with consistently high survey responses from employees, regardless of their role, department, or status in the company, can secure a placement on the list.

Philippine Organisations Recognized in the Top 100

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® have each achieved rigorous benchmarks for levels of employee trust and workplace culture. Four organizations headquartered in the Philippines earned positions in this year’s Southeast Asia rankings:

#24 Balibago Waterworks System, Inc.

A privately-owned Philippine utility company providing water services to more than 200,000 households.

#32 Connext International

A Philippine-headquartered business-process outsourcing firm supporting clients across healthcare, finance, and IT.

#35 Robinsons Hotels and Resorts

The hospitality division of Robinsons Land Corporation, operating a portfolio of value-to-luxury hotels in the Philippines including Go Hotels and Summit.

#90 Megaworld Corporation

A major Philippine real-estate developer renowned for large-scale township projects that combine residential, commercial and hospitality.

The full Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ list is available here: https://greatplacetowork.com.ph/best-companies-to-work-for-southeast-asia-2025/