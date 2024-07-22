First Ablas Ning Balas fest launched in Porac

PORAC -- Hundreds of residents and spectators attended the launching of the 1st Ablas Ning Balas here on Friday, July 19.

Mayor Jaime "Jing" Capil led the celebrations in honor of the town's vibrant sand industry and the economic benefits reaped by the town and its people.

Capil said the festival was declared as a regular festival of the town.

Porac also celebrates Binulu Festival, highlighting the town's unique style of cooking on bamboo.

Capil said that having two festivals is already a testament to the town's dedication to culture and tradition.

The festival started with a festival dance exhibition and band performances for the visitors who flocked at the diversion road in Manibaug Pasig for the vehicle expectation, booths and other attractions.

"This is our way of saying that our town is here and we are doing well and cityhood is our next objective," Capil added.

From July 20-21, the festival featured a 4x4 Off-Road Exhibition and Competition.

There was also an exhibit of products derived from the town's sand resources.

Porac's quarry industry is essential to the local economy, offering employment opportunities and supporting regional infrastructure projects, according to Capil.

P3.4-M ‘shabu’ seized

from Chinese national

Princess Clea Arcellaz

Reporter

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Some P3.4-million worth of shabu were seized from a Chinese national during a buy-bust operation launched by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Police Station 5 in Angeles City yesterday, July 21.

PDEA identified the suspect as Long Chen, 24, a resident of Barangay Cuayan in Angeles City.

The agency said Chen has been staying in the Philippines for nearly four years and was renting his residence in Angeles City.

Authorities recovered a resealable plastic containing the illegal drugs kept in a brown paper bag, a smart phone, and a car.

A non-bailable offense in connection with Section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act will be filed against the suspect.