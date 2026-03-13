FIRST AETA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIST IN PAMPANGA

The Provincial Government of Pampanga has announced that one of its Aeta scholars, Rolan Popatco Jr. of Barangay Camias, Porac town passed the Medical Technologist Licensure Examination in March 2026.

Popatco completed Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology from the College of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Pampanga.

He earned his college degree under the Educational Financial Assistance Program (EFAP) of the provincial government.

Despite many challenges, Popatco said he chose to persevere and dream bigger.

The new medical technologist added that he wants to become a doctor someday so he can help his people and provide medical services to their community.

Rolan is among the Aeta scholars who received assistance from Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, who continue to support the education of indigenous people.

Aside from the ₱10,000 financial assistance each semester, the Capitol also covered Popatco's tuition fee and dormitory expenses. |via Pampanga PIO