First Clark Hotel & Residence opens

Clark officials led the opening of First Clark Hotel & Residence on December 12, 2025.

Situated in the serene heart of Clark Freeport, the hotel is a one-stop comfort for business and leisure travelers seeking ease, privacy, and modern convenience.

First Clark Hotel & Residences boast of warm, elegant lobby, setting a tone of relaxed sophistication.

Its well-appointed Studio and Deluxe rooms are crafted for today’s travelers, balancing functionality and comfort with calming interiors ideal for both short stays and extended visits.

Designed to support productivity, the hotel features flexible meeting and event spaces, including a banquet and meeting hall and a showroom suited for corporate functions, product launches, and private presentations.

Dining and leisure offerings are curated for convenience and casual enjoyment, complemented by wellness amenities that allow guests to unwind without leaving the property.

Fitness and spa facilities, along with leisure options, provide balance after a day of work or travel.

With attentive service, discreet operations, and thoughtfully planned spaces, First Clark Hotel & Residence caters to professionals, business travelers, and guests who value privacy and seamless hospitality—marking a refined new addition to Clark’s growing hospitality landscape. (Press Release)