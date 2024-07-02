First LED giant lantern created in San Fernando

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The first-ever full-LED giant lantern has been created in the City of San Fernando and switched on last Monday at the Giant Lantern and Tourist Information Center along Jose Abad Santos Avenue here.

The 20-foot LED giant lantern is a product of the collaboration of lantern makers, including father and son Arnel and Mark Niño Flores, Firefly Electric and Lighting Corporation, Royu Electrical, Giant Lantern Festival Foundation, Inc. and local government through its City Tourism Office.

Combining tradition with innovation, the LED (light emitting diode) giant lantern is still being operated manually through rotors.

One of the features of the lantern is an increase in energy and cost efficiency.

LED bulbs are known to last longer than incandescent or fluorescent bulbs.

A 20-foot giant lantern, according to lantern makers, is usually lit up by 5,000 to 8,000 bulbs and run by two to six rotors.

The Firefly Electric and Lighting Corporation, in last year's Giant Lantern Festival, donated 13,000 LED bulbs to lantern makers here.

City Tourism Officer Ching Pangilinan said the LED Giant Lantern, along with a smaller version, will be displayed for public viewing at the Giant Lantern and Tourist Information Center at the former Paskuhan Village.